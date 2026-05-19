Democrats attempt a power-grab in Georgia after humiliating failure in Virginia

Former President Barack Obama joined other liberals earlier this year in championing an unlawful power-grab in Virginia that would have delivered to Democrats 10 of the state's 11 congressional districts, and now they have a new plan cooked up in Georgia.

To Democrats' chagrin, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled on May 8 that the costly gerrymandering scheme there was illegal, thereby preserving the 2021-era congressional maps in which Democrats and Republicans enjoyed a 6-5 split.

'It’s unfortunate the other side, backed by money that’s from outside the state ...'

On the eve of power-mad liberals' humiliating defeat in Virginia, Obama turned his gaze southward to another opportunity for a potential increase in Democrat power.

"State supreme court justices play a critical role in defending your rights and freedoms, which is why the election happening in Georgia right now is so important," wrote Obama. "Make sure you have a plan to vote for Jen Jordan and Miracle Rankin, the only two candidates in the race with strong records of standing up for all Georgians."

Eight of the Georgia Supreme Court's nine justices are presently appointees of Republican governors. Two GOP-appointed, conservative-backed justices — Sarah Warren and Charlie Bethel — are, however, fighting for re-election on Tuesday, and another three GOP-appointed justices will face re-election in 2028.

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Obama and other Democrats, unhumbled by their blunder in Virginia, appear keen to ideologically flip the Georgia court over the next two years.

As Obama indicated, Justice Warren is facing off on Tuesday against former Democrat state Sen. Jen Jordan, while Justice Bethel, a former Republican state senator, is facing off against Miracle Rankin, a personal injury attorney. Both of the Democrat-backed candidates are pro-abortion radicals who enjoy the backing of anti-natalist groups.

"This is the first time we've gone on offense, and we have raised a bit of money for it," Charlie Bailey, chairman of the Georgia Democratic Party, told CNN.

"It’s unfortunate the other side, backed by money that’s from outside the state, is trying to make a nonpartisan race political," said Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who is backing both Warren and Bethel. "That’s not how our judiciary works in our state. And I would urge people to vote for the incumbents. They have bipartisan support from people who really understand how important it is to have a nonpartisan judiciary."

Outside money and influence are hardly the only issue that has come up in this race.

A special committee within Georgia's Judicial Qualifications Commission revealed over the weekend that the Obama-endorsed candidates likely violated the state's Code of Judicial Conduct, reported the Georgia Recorder. Not only did Jordan and Rankin publicly endorse one another; they apparently conveyed that they would restore abortion rights — problematic because judges and judicial candidates are not allowed to make statements about issues likely to come before the court.

These damning accusations were suppressed, however, ahead of Election Day by Leslie Gardner, an Obama-appointed federal judge who is the sister of failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Gardener blocked the special committee from issuing its statement, claiming that the candidates' apparent abortion pledges were constitutionally protected and not explicit enough to constitute violations.