Perpetual victim Fani Willis cries RACISM and SEXISM again, this time over common-sense election law

Fani Willis, the Democrat district attorney in Fulton County who tried and failed to throw President Donald Trump in prison, has found a new reason to rage publicly, level groundless accusations of racism, and masquerade as a victim of opposing forces.

To the chagrin of those Democrat officials and other race hustlers who demanded its veto, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) ratified legislation on Tuesday requiring nonpartisan elections for certain offices in the Peach State's five most populous counties — Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Clayton — effective Jan. 1, 2028.

It's supposedly 'racist' because the five district attorneys ... are black female Democrats.

Candidates running to become or remain county governing authorities, tax commissioners, superior court clerks, and solicitor-generals must run in nonpartisan elections. County sheriffs are exempt.

Under the law, district attorney candidates will no longer "be nominated by a political party or by a petition as a candidate of a political body or as an independent candidate." They will also forgo a nonpartisan primary, competing only in the general election.

During debate about the legislation in March, House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration (R) said, "The opinion from legislative counsel as it has been given to me [is] that it is constitutional and it treats certain local offices similar to how judges are classified at the local level so that partisan politics is minimized when providing basic local governmental services."

Efstration added, "There is no Republican line and a Democrat line when entering the courthouse."

"We're giving voters the opportunity to rid themselves of district attorneys who are more concerned with playing partisan games than prosecuting and delivering justice," said Republican Rep. Trey Kelley.

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Dennis Byron-Pool/Getty Images

Democrats — evidently terrified that Georgia voters might cast ballots for individuals, not parties, when choosing officers of the law — are spewing their usual accusations and alarmist rhetoric, claiming, for instance, that the law is, according to Willis, "racist, sexist, and clearly unconstitutional."

It's supposedly "racist" because the five district attorneys in the affected counties are black female Democrats.

Willis said in a joint statement this week with DeKalb County DA Sherry Boston, "House Bill 369 is clearly unconstitutional, and we are appalled at Governor Brian Kemp's decision to sign it into law. This is a blatant attempt by Republicans to give their candidates an edge in Democratic counties by hiding their party affiliation from voters."

After hinting at their bigotry of low expectations regarding the aptitudes of voters in their counties, the Democrat duo promised to take "legal action to have this illegal bill overturned" and noted that "taxpayers will be the ones footing the bill to defend it in court."

Charlie Bailey, chairman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, previously suggested that the purpose of the law was to enable Republicans to "hide their party affiliation and confuse voters to have a hope of competing against the five duly elected Black women district attorneys that this bill was specifically designed to target."

Georgia Democrats received additional bad news this week concerning elections in 2028.

Kemp announced on Wednesday that state lawmakers will convene on June 17 to redraw the Peach State's congressional maps for 2028. While Republicans currently hold nine out of Georgia's 14 congressional districts, they could gain more ground — especially if the state corrects for recent court-ordered racial gerrymanders pursuant to the U.S. Supreme Courts' recent Callais ruling.

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