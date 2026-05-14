‘My radar goes up’: Hantavirus sparks fear — but should we care after the COVID lies?

As hantavirus begins to dominate the headlines, Americans everywhere are worried that we might have another pandemic on our hands.

And while the virus has a much higher fatality rate than COVID-19, Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck believes that it’s not the government’s job to step in and lock the country down if it comes to that.

“That is the logical action,” Glenn says of locking down. “But I don’t want my government telling me that anymore. I’m tired of that. I would just want to be like, ... ‘I’m locking myself in.’”

“I trust nothing from the way the government works on this, especially the global government,” Jason Buttrill chimes in, noting that it seemed like the government used COVID-19 just to “exert control.”

“It’s making me to where I don’t trust anything that they do anymore because they’re going to take the most radical thing that they have, you know, in their little book, and they’re going to turn that into reality,” he continues.

And Buttrill is far from the only one who feels that way.

“You have to have trust as a society. You have to have leaders that you trust. They’ve done it to us. They have lied to us over and over and over again. And now so many of us are like, ‘You know what, I don’t believe them. ... I don’t believe they didn’t come up with this,’” Glenn says.

And like Glenn, Buttrill believes it’s important to know about the virus so he can remain informed, but it’s up to him to choose how to handle it.

“I can use that information and make decisions for myself without the maximum fear campaign,” he says. “And now it feels like the media and anyone else, whether it’s a technocrat, whether it’s somebody at the CDC, whether it’s someone at the WHO, I feel like everything now is directed towards that maximum fear.”

“And instantly, my radar goes up,” he adds.

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