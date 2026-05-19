MS NOW's Katy Tur humiliates herself trying to shame Mike Johnson for attributing rights to God

Thousands of Americans gathered Sunday on the National Mall for Rededicate 250 — an event aimed not only at preparing the United States for its 250th birthday with prayer, Scripture, and song but also recommitting America to uniting as "one nation, under god."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, among those who addressed the multitudes, led believers in a prayer of rededication.

'Quoting the Declaration of Independence is now putting God over the Declaration of Independence, I guess?'

In his prayer, Johnson noted that God's "mighty hand has been upon our nation since the very beginning"; that God is the source of America's many blessings; and that America is a nation premised on biblical and foundational principles.

Johnson also emphasized twice in the prayer that Americans' inalienable rights derive from the Creator.

In the second instance, the Republican stated that individuals captive to "sinister ideologies" have "sought to distort the self-evident truth that we know so well and that our founders boldly proclaim in the Declaration: that our rights do not derive from the government. They come from you, our Creator and heavenly Father."

MS NOW talking head Katy Tur evidently had difficulty processing the ancient and self-evident truth that rights aren't sourced from men or their documents but from the Divine.

"What about this passage from Mike Johnson declaring that our rights do not derive from government? 'They come from you, our Creator and heavenly Father,'" Tur said on Monday to panelists on her show. "Is this him putting God over the Declaration of Independence?"

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The very document that Tur apparently fears being subordinated to the Creator states in its preamble, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

One of Tur's panelists, Atlantic writer McKay Coppins, responded by noting that the "idea" that man's rights come from God "is not wholly uncommon" and not "totally abnormal."

Tur subsequently suggested that Johnson's remarks, in the "context of this rally," signal "the move toward Christian nationalism being more embedded in this culture." She added that "the idea that the rights divine, or are divined from a higher power — you can say that across multiple religions, yes, but this is not representing multiple religions."

Tur's attempt to concern-monger over Johnson's statements prompted swift backlash and mockery from conservatives and others familiar with the Declaration of Independence.

Sean Davis, co-founder of the Federalist, wrote, "Unreal. Literal retards."

Texas state Rep. Mitch Little (R) tweeted, "Quoting the Declaration of Independence is now putting God over the Declaration of Independence, I guess? Someone run to the gift shop and get Katy a copy, pls."

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz expressed confusion about how Tur could "be so historically ignorant."

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