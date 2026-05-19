18-year-old accused of stabbing his elderly grandmother to death; cops find knives protruding from victim's body

An 18-year-old New Jersey male is accused of stabbing his elderly grandmother to death — and police found knives protruding from the victim's body Monday morning.

Louis Brown of Jackson Township on Monday was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, all in connection with the death of his grandmother, 69-year-old Darlene Brown also of Jackson Township, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

'An unbelievably nice person — the nicest person to talk to, intelligent, just always helpful, always kind.'

Jackson Township Police Department officers around 7 a.m. Monday responded to a residence on Justin Way in reference to a 911 call stating that someone had been murdered, officials said.

Officers found Louis Brown standing at the front doorway of the residence, officials said, adding that Brown exited the residence with his hands up and was immediately taken into custody while officers conducted their investigation.

Officers entered the home and found the body of a deceased female — later identified as Darlene Brown — in an upstairs bedroom with apparent stab wounds to her face and neck, officials said, adding that officers observed two knives protruding from the victim.

An investigation — which was conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson Township Police Department Detective Bureau, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit — revealed that Louis Brown was the individual who called 911 and was responsible for his grandmother’s death, officials said.

Brown was charged and taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he remained Tuesday morning. There is no hearing information in Brown's jail record, which also lists no bail.

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Image source: Jackson Township (N.J.) Police

Jasmina Perazic, a resident of the complex where the stabbing took place, told NJ.com Darlene Brown lived in a unit with her grandson, Louis Brown, a high school senior.

Perazic — the head women’s basketball coach at Georgian Court University — told the outlet that Louis Brown moved in with his grandmother after his mom died of sickle cell anemia. Perazic described Darlene Brown as a friendly person whom she spoke to at least five times a week, NJ.com added.

“An unbelievably nice person — the nicest person to talk to, intelligent, just always helpful, always kind," Perazic said to the outlet in regard to Darlene Brown. “It just looked like she was working so hard to take care of him.”

Perazic added to NJ.com that Louis Brown was quiet and had been bullied in school, but she saw no warning signs that anything was wrong. In fact, Perazic told the outlet that his grandmother said Louis Brown was a good kid who was doing well in school.

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