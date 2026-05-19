Trump accuses Democrat governor of MASSIVE election fraud; officials say it was a printer error

President Donald Trump claims that the Democratic governor of Maryland has been caught in a massive scheme to rig the election, but the state's top election official called the claims "misinformation."

About 500,000 mail-in ballots were sent out to voters of the wrong party, according to Maryland officials, but they cannot determine who received them so they're sending out entirely new ballots.

'This was done by the Corrupt Governor of the State, Wes Moore. He allowed this to happen in order to make sure that Democrats win.'

Officials blame a printer error, but the president called for an investigation into Gov. Wes Moore (D) because of the incident.

"In Maryland, they sent out 500,000 Illegal Mail In Ballots, and they got caught!" the president wrote on Truth Social.

"So now, they’re going to send out 500,000 more Mail In Ballots, but nobody knows what’s happening with the first 500,000 they sent. In addition, many of these Ballots went to Democrats, so any Republican running in Maryland doesn’t have a chance!"

The State Board of Elections said in a statement Monday that there was no chance of fraud because of precautions already in place.

"There is no risk of duplicate voting as a result of this issue," the statement read. "Election officials have safeguards in place to ensure that only one ballot can be accepted per voter. Every return envelope/oath has a unique identifier to ensure that a voter can only vote one ballot. SBE has implemented additional safeguards to ensure only the correct ballot is counted for each voter."

The president called on the Justice Dept. to immediately investigate the alleged voter fraud.

Jared DeMarinis, Maryland's top election official, denied the president's accusations in a post on social media.

"It bears repeating that no fake OR illegal mail-in ballots were distributed," he wrote. "The wording in President Trump's continued posts about Maryland's elections creates an environment of misinformation on a voting right. Mail-in voting is not a partisan issue. Mail-in voting is legal."

Officials said the printing company would pay for the new ballots.

Trump claimed the voter fraud had been going on for years in Maryland.

"This was done by the Corrupt Governor of the State, Wes Moore. He allowed this to happen in order to make sure that Democrats win. It never made sense to me that Maryland was considered an automatic Democrat State, but now I see why. I’m sure this has gone on for years."

RELATED: Maryland prosecutor EXPOSES what is causing the growing blue-state exodus

The governor's spokesman Ammar Moussa called the president's claims "false and irresponsible" in a statement to NBC News.

"Marylanders should look to the State Board of Elections for accurate information — not social media misinformation designed to undermine confidence in our elections," he added.

Trump lost Maryland in the 2024 presidential election to Kamala Harris by 28.7% of the votes, or about 900,000. In 2020, he lost Maryland to then-candidate Joe Biden by 33.4% of the votes, or more than a million votes.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!