Maryland prosecutor EXPOSES what is causing the growing blue-state exodus

A longtime resident and county attorney says progressive policies have ruined Maryland and forced him to abandon the state after six decades.

Carroll County State's Attorney Haven Shoemaker (R) told WBFF-TV in an interview that aired earlier this week that after his term ends, he will be seeking greener grass in North Carolina.

'Maryland has now become a sanctuary state. Even after jacking up taxes to the tune of, what, $1.6 billion last year, we're still looking at a structural deficit next year.'

"[Democratic Gov.] Wes Moore and the Democrats in the General Assembly, you've won. I'm leaving," the Republican said.

Shoemaker listed a long string of policies that have worsened living conditions for Marylanders, including new tax hikes, lax criminal prosecution, and the designation of Maryland as a sanctuary state.

"Essentially, the way I see it, Maryland is a lost cause at this point," he added.

Shoemaker has a long history of participating in Maryland government but says he no longer wishes to continue living there.

"Maryland has gotten progressively more woke every single year," he continued. "Their fiscal policies are awful. They're taxing people to death. Car registration fees are through the roof. And, you know, this most recent session in Annapolis was really, you know, sealed my fate and has hastened my departure. Maryland has now become a sanctuary state. Even after jacking up taxes to the tune of, what, $1.6 billion last year, we're still looking at a structural deficit next year."

He cited the Youth Charging Reform Act, which wipes out automatically charging 16- and 17-year-olds as adults on drug, assault, and gun offenses.

"It's more criminal coddling legislation that we see emanating from Annapolis every single year," he added. "They were just telltale signs that Maryland's lost."

He went on to say that people are leaving "in droves, and it's sad."

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The Maryland Chamber of Commerce said that the state ranks 45th nationally in domestic migration with more than 18,000 residents leaving in one year period from July 2023.

"High taxes, rising living costs, housing affordability challenges and regulatory complexity are pushing residents to states with lower costs, better growth prospects, and more business-friendly climates," read a statement from the chamber.

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