Glenn Beck says if you live in THIS state, get out NOW

Even though Democrats lost the last election thanks to their progressive policies that alienated a huge portion of the country, that doesn’t mean they’re rethinking their radicalism.

A perfect example is the state of Washington, which just made a series of terrifying moves that caused Glenn Beck to say, “If you're living in Washington state, may I just say get the hell out now!”

For example, under current Washington law, the governor has the power to declare a state of emergency without initial legislative approval. During such emergencies, the governor has broad authority to limit or prohibit various activities and may suspend enforcement of certain rules and legal obligations affecting both public and private sectors.

Senate Bill 5434 was introduced in response to concerns about former Democratic Governor Jay Inslee’s extensive use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. SB 5434 sought to impose limits on those powers, but the bill ultimately failed to pass.

“Remember, this is the state that was talking about building little internment camps for people who wouldn't get vaccinated last time,” says Glenn. “If you think that they won't do that, you're out of your mind.”

Another scary move the state has made is the passing of House Bill 2077, also called the “Tesla tax,” that adds a 2% tax on zero-emission vehicle credits sold by automakers and a 10% tax on credits saved for later. Tesla, the main seller of these credits, is most impacted by the tax because it exceeds the 25,000-credit threshold. The bill is aimed at addressing the state’s mounting budget deficit.

Glenn slams this new tax on Tesla’s EV credits as a symptom of the state’s overspending.

“All of these states that have been spending money like crazy — California, Washington state — I'm not bailing you out,” says Glenn. “I will march to secede if this government is going to bail out the states that have been spending money out of control while our states have been responsible.”

“The Constitution is not a suicide pact, and because you are committing suicide doesn't mean my state has to commit suicide,” he adds.

Glenn’s last example of why the state of Washington is a sinking ship is House Bill 1131, which gives illegal aliens with convictions priority for pardons over citizens.

“HB 1131 allows convicted noncitizens facing deportation to skip the front of the clemency line ahead of U.S. citizens,” co-host Stu Burguiere reads from the bill.

“Sell your house, and get out of that state!” Glenn pleads.

