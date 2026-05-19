JD Vance reveals Ilhan Omar is under federal investigation — and it may be about her marriage

Vice President JD Vance revealed Tuesday that Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice.

Omar has faced several accusations related to a previous marriage and her possible role in the Feeding Our Future scam, as well as her financial disclosures about investments that grew exponentially once she got into office.

'You read the things about Ilhan Omar and about who she married and whether she didn't marry this person or that person.'

On Tuesday, Vance appeared to refer to allegations that Omar committed fraud involving her brother. The vice president is leading the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud for the Trump administration.

"You previously mentioned that Ilhan Omar seemed to have committed immigration fraud. Do you anticipate an indictment against her? An indictment related to that situation," asked a reporter.

"So I don't want to prejudge an investigation. I mean you read the things about Ilhan Omar and about who she married and whether she didn't marry this person or that person," Vance responded.

"It certainly seems like something fishy is there, but everybody's entitled to equal justice under the laws, so we're going to investigate it," he added. "We're gonna take a look at it. If we think that there's a crime, we're gonna prosecute that crime. And that's something the Department of Justice is looking at right now."

Vance was far more certain about the congresswoman's alleged fraud when he spoke on a podcast in March.

"Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America," Vance said at the time. "She has been at the center of a lot of the worst fraudsters at the center of the Somali community."

Omar responded to that claim soon afterward.

"This is rich coming from someone who literally said they were willing to ‘create stories’ to redirect the media," read a statement from Omar to Fox News.

She was referring to an admission by Vance that he had "created stories" in order to get media coverage to help advance his political agenda.

RELATED: Omar claims Trump wants to sleep with his daughter and calls MAGA 'stupid' in crazed rant

"This is a ridiculous lie and desperate attempt to distract from the pedophile protection party’s unpopular war of choice, increasing gas prices, and rapidly dropping polling numbers," she added.

Omar has also been accused of allegedly financially benefiting from her position in Congress after she reported a massive increase in the valuation of her assets in a financial disclosure. Months later, she filed a correction that indicated an error by tens of millions of dollars — spurring on even more suspicion.

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