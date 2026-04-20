Ilhan Omar revises financial disclosure of her assets by MILLIONS of dollars

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota faced intense scrutiny after revising the personal wealth she amassed in her required financial disclosure as a member of Congress.

Omar had previously reported that her wealth grew from $51K in one year to at least $6 million and up to $30 million. Members of Congress are not required to report exact sums but general valuations of their wealth.

'While anyone can make a mistake on any type of form, the scope and scale of the mistake does not pass the smell test.'

In February, Republicans demanded financial documents from Omar and her husband related to the suspicious report of a massive increase in wealth.

Months later, Omar is saying mistakes were made.

"The amended disclosure confirms what we've said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire," said Jacklyn Rogers, a spokesperson for Omar.

Rogers added that the form was amended "as soon as the discrepancy was identified."

The new disclosure form says Omar and her husband's assets are worth between $18,004 and $95,000.

Economic expert and Blaze Media contributor Carol Roth explained the dubious nature of the revision in a statement to Blaze News.

"Who among us hasn't made a $6 million to $30 million error in estimating our net worth for disclosure documents?" Roth replied.

"While anyone can make a mistake on any type of form, the scope and scale of the mistake does not pass the smell test. It seems appropriate for the appropriate governmental bodies to put forth extra scrutiny on Rep. Omar and her family's finances, given this 'mistake,'" she added.

RELATED: GOP demands financial docs from Omar's husband: 'Who's funding this? Who's buying access?'

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota sharply criticized Omar after the financial revision.

"Not only should her accountant be fired, but that girl should be fired and she does not deserve to be in Congress," Emmer said.

"Quite frankly, if she is discovered to be involved in any of this fraud personally, that she benefited from it, even by her actions of promoting it and trying to resist investigations, she should be held accountable to the fullest extent," he added.

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