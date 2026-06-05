The LA Times is getting vicious online backlash for bizarre headline about trans-identifying athlete

A Los Angeles Times article describing the struggle of a transgender-identifying high school student to defeat President Donald Trump's "vitriol" is getting lambasted online.

The glowing report praised AB Hernandez, a track athlete who was born a boy but identifies as a female and is competing against biological girls in California.

'LA Times, you are a woke joke and a disgrace to journalism.'

"Shielded by love, transgender athlete AB Hernandez defeated vitriol stoked by Trump," read the headline.

The article portrayed AB as a joyful warrior against the dark oppressive efforts of protesters who opposed allowing transgender-identifying athletes to unfairly compete against biological females. Hernandez went on to win three titles in the girls' track and field events.

The bias was not ignored by critics on social media.

"This boy is the CA state champion in two girls’ track and field events. And the @latimes chose this as their headline. Hernandez beat Trump. That’s their takeaway. What a truly broken brain wrote this," responded Jennifer Sey, the founder of XX-XY Athletics.



"Hey, crappy @LATimes, let me fix the title for you.. 'S****Y FAILED MALE ATHLETE ALLOWED TO BEAT GIRLS…' There!! Fixed!!" replied comedian Rob Schneider.

"Well it's Pride month so the .@latimes sucks up to the #LGBTQIA in spite how these girls show how they feel by the looks on their faces that they were cheated because of this boy in makeup," wrote another detractor.

"The vitriol was stoked by cowards who refuse to do right by actual girls. L.A. Times, you are a woke joke and a disgrace to journalism," said another user.

"He's male & he's stealing female successes & opportunities. In a country where many disadvantaged students can only achieve university education via sports scholarships, this is daylight robbery," said another.

The president had previously threatened to cut off federal funding to the state of California over Hernandez competing in girls' sports after his executive order restricting transgender-identifying athletes.

"California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow 'MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,'" said the president in May 2025.

RELATED: USA Today obliterated online over bizarre claim about transgender athletes

While the current California policies allow transgender-identifying athletes to compete, if they win a title, then the female athlete who was displaced by the trans athlete will retain the same record in the final standings as if she had won.

The California Interscholastic Federation adopted the rule after Trump threatened to pull state funding.

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