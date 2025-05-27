Trump issues major threat to California for apparently defying executive order

President Donald Trump lambasted California for allowing a trans-identifying person to play in women's sports in defiance of his executive order.

In February, the president issued an order against transgender athletes competing in sports against women in order to prevent biological males from beating up, injuring, and cheating women. On Tuesday, he threatened to pull federal funding from California if the state continued to defy the order.

'I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!'

"California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow 'MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS.' This week a transitioned Male athlete, at a major event, won 'everything,' and is now qualified to compete in the 'State Finals' next weekend," wrote Trump on Truth Social.

The president was referring to Ab Hernandez, a biological male who was allowed to compete against girls in Ventura County. Hernandez dominated the girls in the high jump, triple jump, and long jump competitions. Many locals have expressed outrage at the unfair competition.

"As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable. THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS," the president continued.

"Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to," he added. "The Governor, himself, said it is 'UNFAIR.' I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go??? In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!"

RELATED: Supreme Court rules against Maine Dems trying to stamp out speech against transgender agenda

Ab Hernandez competing in California. Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images

California Democrats have declared that the state would be a leader in the resistance against the policies of the Trump administration. Newsom empowered the state attorney general by funneling millions of taxpayer dollars to the office in order to fund challenges against the federal government.

Trump has been praised by those defending fairness in female sports.

"Opposing gender insanity is one of the few areas in politics where you don't have to choose between good public policy and good politics," said Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, to Blaze Media. "President Trump won on this issue and is keeping his promises from the campaign trail."

The economy of the Golden State is among the largest in the world and would be the fourth largest globally if it were a nation. It is also a net contributor to the federal government — in 2022, the state contributed about $83 billion more to the feds than it received in funding.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!