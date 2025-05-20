'That's a boy!' Male athlete trounces female competition; wins two girls' events at track meet

A male high school track and field athlete placed first in two of three events he took part in at a recent meet in California. The issue? All three of the events were female competitions.

Last weekend, Jurupa Valley High School's Ab Hernandez competed against girls in the high jump, triple jump, and long jump at a meet in Ventura County.

The CIF-Southern Section Finals, hosted at Moorpark High School, saw Hernandez take first place in girls' triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 4 inches. The jump was more than four feet farther than the distance of Reese Hogan, the second-place finisher from Crean Lutheran High School.

In a video recorded after the event, Hogan posed for pictures standing on the podium's No. 1 spot as a supportive crowd loudly cheered her on. According to OutKick, Hogan set both a personal record and a school record at 37 feet, 2 inches.

Ab Hernandez Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images

Event results showed Hernandez also won the girls' long jump and finished seventh in the girls' high jump.

Hernandez is ranked No. 1 in the state in the girls' triple jump and is a favorite to win the state title on May 31, reporter Beth Bourne said following the event. Most recently, Hernandez has competed at the girls' Division 3 level.

Former NCAA swimmer Paula Scanlan told Blaze News that Hernandez's victory is just another example of males taking opportunities from females.

When Scanlan swam for the University of Pennsylvania, she was a teammate of male athlete Lia Thomas. Scanlan has since spoken out against the inclusion of biological males in women's sports.

"The majority of Americans are on our side, and yet these sports leagues have no interest in protecting girls' sporting opportunities," Scanlan told Blaze News. "This will keep happening if people aren't willing to stand up and speak out. I urge all female athletes in this position to use their voice."

Hernandez has faced backlash from community members who have shown up at recent track meets to protest the school district.

About 30 people gathered at a recent event, including a protester who yelled, "That's a boy! That's a biological boy!" while standing on the sidelines.



A reporter asked Hernandez if the protesters were making an impact.

"Honestly, no," the teen replied. "I'm still a child, you're an adult, and for you to act like a child shows how you are as a person, and [there is] nothing I can do about people's actions, just focus on my own."

Sonja Shaw, president of the Chino Valley Unified School District board, argued with Hernandez's mother at the event, calling her "a coward of a woman" for "allowing" her son to compete against girls.

When asked about the fact that he has lost competitions to female athletes in certain events, Hernandez said that's proof he has no physical advantages over females.

"I don't think you understand that this puts your idiot claims to trash," he said about his naysayers. "Now you have no proof that I can't be beat."

