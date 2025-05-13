'Death of women's sports': Male track runner shocks viewers with massive size advantage over female competitors

Yet another male athlete won a female high school athletic event, outpacing girls in a 200-meter race last weekend.

States continue to disregard President Trump's executive order to keep men out of women's sports, including Pennsylvania, the pivotal swing state that Trump won in 2024.

Over the weekend, the Suburban One League, an athletic conference in Southeastern Pennsylvania, hosted the SOL American Conference Championships in Horsham. During the Liberty Girls' 200-meter race, viewers quickly noticed that one of the runners had distinct physical qualities.

"His shoulder width is twice the size of the girls," one viewer wrote.

"He's got big quads," reporter Beth Bourne wrote alongside a photo of the athlete.

A video of the event, taken from near the finish line, showed high school male Sean "Luce" Allen take the victory in the girls' 200-meter race, winning by just over one-tenth of a second.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and President Donald Trump in 2018. Photo by Oliver Contreras/Getty Images

After the race was concluded, and a brief meeting with an athletic official, a group of four girls were seen celebrating with the third-place finisher — whom they may have assumed came in second place due to the close results — right in front of the student purporting to be a female.

It should also be noted that with the male athlete taking first place in the event, a victory was taken away from a girl who is technically the fastest female in the category despite being in just the ninth grade.

In March, the male athlete released a statement claiming transgender athletes are stripped of their "opportunity to develop as people" if forced to compete in their actual gender category.

Allen said that "trans athletes, like any other high school athlete, are just kids who want to compete."

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Allen's parents said it would be "cruel" to have their son compete against other males.

'Female athletes are being ignored, injured, and erased.'

Recently, males in women's' sports have sparked protests across the country from those unwilling to compete in unfair competitive settings.

For example, a group of four female high jumpers forfeited their spots at a competition in Oregon over the participation of a male. The male in question ended up winning the competition by out-jumping 18 female competitors.

Former NCAA swimmer Kaitlynn Wheeler spoke to Blaze News about the increased pressure states are coming under for allowing these competitions to go unchecked.

"If Congress doesn't intervene now, we're not just watching the death of women's sports; we're watching the collapse of basic truth and fairness in America," Wheeler claimed. "Female athletes are being ignored, injured, and erased, while the very institutions designed to protect us, like the NCAA, USA Fencing, and even public schools, are actively violating Title IX and spitting in the face of common sense."

Wheeler noted there is a moral question in play and urged Congress to act upon its "constitutional duty" to provide oversight, uphold federal laws, and "protect the rights of every American girl."

She added, "If they don't step in, they're complicit. And let’s be honest — if we can’t even agree that men don't belong in women's locker rooms, how can the American people trust anything our institutions say?"

