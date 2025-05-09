Woke reporter uses final ESPN appearance to promote 'trans kids' playing sports: 'It's been about diversity and inclusion'

Former ESPN host Kate Fagan delivered a diversity and inclusion statement on her final appearance on the network.

Fagan, who previously worked on some of ESPN's radio shows and has been a guest on others, made what was deemed to be her final appearance on "Around the Horn."

"Around the Horn" first debuted in 2004 with Max Kellerman as host, but he was soon replaced by Tony Reali, a fan favorite statistician from ESPN's popular program "Pardon the Interruption."

While "Around the Horn" was seen as a sort of spiritual spinoff with Reali, the show has certainly showcased a hard left-wing bias over the years. It was also recently announced the show would be taken off the air before fall of 2025, so Reali has used the homestretch to invite back some of his favorite guests.

For the episode in question, that meant race-focused reporter Jemele Hill and reporter Justin Tinsley, who recently criticized the Philadelphia Eagles for visiting the White House.

Fagan stole the show with her remarks, however, and having last appeared on the program in 2018, she took advantage of the cameo to make one of the most radical statements possible.

'Trans kids deserve that the same as everybody else does.'

"Being on this show has been a privilege and a platform, and I know it's my last time on it. And I wanna say something worthy of that privilege and platform, and that is this: that trans kids deserve to play sports," Fagan began.

"Think about what you remember from your time playing sports. Like, 99% of it is finding that jersey for the first time, your favorite number, community, joy, those high fives," she continued.

Seemingly reading from a prepared statement, Fagan went on:

"It's that moment when you have a great play with a teammate. It's the feeling of belonging and it does not know gender. And trans kids deserve that the same as everybody else does."

Fagan then directed her comments to host Reali and declared his show has been about DEI all along.

"And Tony, this space, on 'Around the Horn,' it's been about diversity and inclusion, lifting up new voices because sports is joy and sports is humanity. And the more people who have that, the better. And Tony, I love you. So thanks for having me back on."

Missing from Fagan's rant was the fact that many young males have taken spots from, and injured, young female athletes in their pursuit of competing as a girl. At the same time, "trans kids" are obviously not banned or restricted from playing sports. If they are male, they are simply asked to play against other males. If they are female, they are free to compete against males as well, but they cannot compete against females if they are given steroids or male hormones.

