WATCH: Flashback to Glenn’s 2023 Kash Patel interview exposes Epstein narrative shift

During the late hours of July 6, the Department of Justice and the FBI issued a quiet report: Jeffrey Epstein’s “black book” of elitist clients who engaged in his sex trafficking ring of underage girls doesn’t exist and neither does the blackmailing operation he was suspected of running.

No press conference, no social media announcement, no fanfare – just nothing to see here, move along.

Except MAGA isn’t moving along. This goes against everything we were told – for years.

Glenn Beck recalls the interview he had with Kash Patel back in 2023, during which Patel insisted he knew exactly who possessed Epstein’s infamous “black book” – not the broader case files Attorney General Pam Bondi later clarified were actually sitting on her desk for review. Patel pointedly said “black book” and vowed he knew who was hiding it.

“Who has Jeffrey Epstein's black book?” Glenn asked frankly.

“The FBI,” Patel responded. “That's under direct control of the director of the FBI [Christopher Wray].”

Patel went on to explain why incriminating information, like Epstein’s black book and the Nashville shooter’s manifesto, are nearly always under tight wraps: “Government gangster operations” swoop in to collect, classify, and censor.

“All these local law enforcement communities get funding from the DOJ and FBI for local programs, and if you don't cooperate, you're not getting your million dollars. ... That's why you don't have the black book,” he said, adding that President Trump “should run on” a campaign promise to release it.

“On day one, roll out the black book,” he urged.

“You need a central node to be continuously declassifying. ... I'm telling you as a former number two in the [intelligence community], they over-classify 50% of the stuff there to protect the deep state,” he added.

To hear more, watch the clip above. For the full interview, click here.

