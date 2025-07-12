Landau brothers’ JFK assassination tour unearths mob secrets and dark Dallas truths

In a recent installment of “Normal World,” Dave Landau and his twin brother, Mike, embarked on a grimly humorous yet surprisingly insightful exploration of the exact site where John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Cruising through downtown Dallas in a replica of JFK’s Lincoln Continental, they followed the precise motorcade path from November 22, 1963, navigating from Dealey Plaza to the grassy knoll and beyond.

Led by local expert Robin Brown of JFK Custom Tours, Dave and Mike delve into one of America’s most debated and mysterious atrocities. From Jack Ruby’s notorious strip club opposite the upscale Adolphus Hotel to the inconsistencies in the Warren Commission’s report and the “magic bullet” hypothesis, the duo cover it all. They question whether Lee Harvey Oswald operated solo, the true movements of the car during the attack, and the curious connections between mob figures and those close to JFK.

In Brown’s opinion, “Oswald had nothing to do with [Kennedy’s assassination].” As they drive past the notorious sixth-floor window of the Texas School Book Depository where Oswald supposedly fired the shots that killed Kennedy, Brown says, “I know where Oswald is when Kennedy arrives, and he's nowhere near that window.”

On the contrary, “there’s a shooting team in that window,” he says. “Kennedy's enemies don't need Oswald to participate in the execution. They need someone to take the blame.”

As the crew passes the building that used to house Jack Ruby’s strip club — the Carousel Club — Brown reveals that the joint was strategically positioned across the street from the Adolphus, Dallas’ most prestigious hotel, so that businessmen looking for “a little trouble” need only to cross the road to find it.

“Is it thought that Ruby was also a CIA operative?” asks Dave.

“That is correct,” says Brown, noting that Ruby’s original name was “Jacob Rubenstein” before he changed it in 1947.

Brown then gives a detailed description of Abraham Zapruder’s camera angles. Zapruder was the Dallas dress manufacturer who filmed the famous 26-second "Zapruder film" capturing President Kennedy’s assassination.

As they pass the very spot where Kennedy was hit with the first bullet, Brown says that Kennedy’s car, which was moving at a “crawling” pace due to the large crowds, continued to move slowly even after he was hit with the first bullet in the throat. It was only after the second shot that the car roared away.

Dave then reveals a gruesome fact he learned on the tour: “After Kennedy was shot, Jackie O. was picking up parts of her husband's skull off the back of the car. She went over to the hospital where they had JFK, with brains in her hand, completely shaken, grief-stricken, and in shock, and asked the doctor, ‘Will this help?’ trying to hand him a bunch of brains that she had collected.”

He then points to the grassy knoll where Zapruder was filming. According to theory, a shadowy figure, often called the"Badge Man," was standing behind the fence on the knoll. Many believe this is who really shot Kennedy.

Mike, standing in the same place as the alleged Badge Man, looks across the street to the giant X marking the spot of the fatal shot. He can’t deny that it’s “an absolute perfect shot.”

Some believe this shadowy figure was notorious Chicago mobster and hit man Charles "Chucky" Nicoletti, who was known for his involvement in numerous gangland murders and strongly suspected to be a CIA informant, while others argue that Nicoletti was in the Texas Book Depository building (where Oswald supposedly was) and operated as a second shooter in a CIA plot to kill the president. The Warren Commission, however, doesn’t even mention Nicoletti in the reports.

“The Warren Commission, what they put out was so ridiculous,” says Dave. “I don’t think anybody believes the real story.”

Standing on the large X in the middle of the street, Dave peers up at the notorious window where Oswald reportedly fired both shots. “It doesn’t make sense,” he says. “Talk about a nightmare on Elm Street.”

To see the brothers’ tour and hear their take on more JFK conspiracy theories, watch the video above.

