Trump signs executive order preventing men from competing in women's sports: 'It's about time'

Gender ideology — with core claims that have not only been debunked but in many cases rejected by the majority of Americans — is on the ropes. President Donald Trump appears committed to delivering the knockout punch.

The 47th president, who promised in 2023 to bring an end to "left-wing gender insanity" upon taking office, signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon banning male transvestites from competing in girls' or women's sports.

"It's about time," said Trump. "Under the Trump administration, we will defend the proud tradition of female athletes, and we will not allow men to beat up, injure, and cheat our women and our girls."

Trump noted that "men claiming to be girls have stolen more than 3,500 victories" and have "invaded more than 11,000 competitions designed for women."

Trump also indicated that he has instructed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to make clear to the International Olympic Committee that America will no longer tolerate men in women's sports at home or abroad.

"From now on, women's sports will be only for women," added the president.

While LGBT activists and other radicals are incensed over the decision, Trump's order reflects the desire of the supermajority of Americans. A 2023 Gallup survey found that 69% of Americans wanted transvestites to play only on sports teams that corresponded with their actual sex.

'This commonsense action from President Trump ends the disgusting betrayal of women and girls by the previous administration.'

Dozens of states have already passed legislation banning transvestites from participating in sporting events intended for members of the opposite sex. Now, there's a strong likelihood the rest of the nation will fall in line.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated earlier in the day that the purpose of the order was to "defend the safety of athletes, protect competitive integrity, and uphold the promise of Title IX."

"This commonsense action from President Trump ends the disgusting betrayal of women and girls by the previous administration, who for years catered to radical activists who wanted biological males to be treated as women in workplace showers, competitive sports, prisons, and even rape shelters," continued Leavitt. "Gender ideology insanity is over."

The order is aligned with the Trump Department of Education's announcement last month, which promised a reversion to the first Trump administration's Title IX rule, enforcing protections on the basis of biological sex, not on the basis of so-called "gender identity."

"The Biden administration's failed attempt to rewrite Title IX was an unlawful abuse of regulatory power and an egregious slight to women and girls," said acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor. "Under the Trump administration, the Education Department will champion equal opportunity for all Americans, including women and girls, by protecting their right to safe and separate facilities and activities in schools, colleges, and universities."

Terry Schilling, the president of the American Principles Project who was present for the signing ceremony Wednesday, told Blaze News that he spent the past six years "speaking with anyone and everyone to save America from this gender insanity," adding that his organization shelled out $1 million on polling and testing with regard to "transgender issues, including women's sports," and $18 million hammering Democrats on their support for gender ideology.

'This is a victory for every girl who has fought for fairness.'

"I got a chance to meet with President Trump last summer, and I shared with him our voter impact study from previous elections showing that women's sports and protecting kids from gender insanity moved tens of thousands of voters in Arizona and Wisconsin," said Schilling. "Opposing gender insanity is one of the few areas in politics where you don't have to choose between good public policy and good politics."

"President Trump won on this issue and is keeping his promises from the campaign trail," continued Schilling. "What a welcome change in political leadership!"

Kaitlynn Wheeler — a member of the women's swim team who with All-American swim star Riley Gaines not only had to compete with the cross-dresser formerly known as William Thomas but found herself sharing a locker room with him — was also present for the signing, which coincided with the 39th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Wheeler noted in advance on X, "This is a victory for every girl who has fought for fairness, every woman who refused to be silenced, & every future athlete who deserves a level playing field."

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who has worked diligently to keep cross-dressers and predatory men out of women's facilities at the U.S. Capitol, tweeted that "this executive order restores fairness, upholds Title IX's original intent, and defends the rights of female athletes who have worked their whole lives to compete at the highest levels."

"No amount of activism, corporate pressure, or lies can erase reality — men are biologically different from women," added Mace.

The decision to keep opportunistic men from competing against female athletes, over whom they enjoy scientifically documented physical advantages, comes just one week after Trump made good on another campaign promise to ban the "chemical castration and medical mutilation of innocent children."

The previous week, Trump signed an order both prohibiting the use of federal funds to promote gender ideology and underscoring that sex is unchangeable and "grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

