CEO behind 100% AI movie: You should 'accept' the future of entertainment

An artificial intelligence company's CEO said the public is better off preparing for the inevitable rather than fighting it.

The founder of AI studio Particle6, Eline van der Velden, says she worries for people who don't embrace AI, and that includes detractors of her new project.

'We have to accept that this is going to be part of our every day.'

Resistance is futile

Van der Velden's studio is behind the AI character named Tilly Norwood, whom the company is pushing as the first AI actress to ever exist. Now, Particle6 is announcing its wholly AI movie titled "Misaligned."

According to Variety, the movie is described as a comedy-drama and a "coming-of-age story infused with existential AI chaos."

During press for the film, van der Velden pushed a viewpoint that her company is at the tip of the spear in what she considers to be the inevitable.

When ABC News' Kyra Phillips asked why audiences should embrace her movie, van der Velden revealed that the purpose of her project isn't exactly to make money.

"It's less about, you know, making this a box office hit and more about preparing people for the transition that we're about to go through, so retooling, reskilling people, and getting them ready. I think that's the most important thing to me," the CEO told the host.

Van der Velden then cited several celebrities who have either promoted AI outright or decided to use it in production processes as evidence that "we're seeing a slow warming up of the industry."

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Clanker go home

Van der Velden soon went on the offensive, saying that she has concerns for those who do not accept her worldview.

"We have to accept that this is going to be part of our every day. And I worry for people who put their head in the sand and don't embrace AI because the future world will require people to have AI skill sets," van der Velden claimed.

For the praise the CEO cited from actors, there have been equal — if not more — parts in opposition, including from Morgan Freeman, who mocked the AI actress in November.

"Nobody likes her because she's not real and that takes the part of a real person," Freeman stated. "So it's not going to work out very well in the movies or in television. ... The union's job is to keep actors acting, so there's going to be that conflict."



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Florencia Tan Jun/Sportsfile for Web Summit/Getty Images

Creative controller

Van der Velden defended her project as "just creating characters," explaining that, as a former actor, she has been creatively fulfilled by her e-daughter.

"The reason I called her an actor was that she could play multiple characters, and I was an actor, and I feel like I'm creatively fulfilled by her being able to create all these, you know, play all these different characters in different films."

Variety noted that the AI film is being designed as a hybrid production combining AI art with traditional film and TV.

"Our work this year has proven something we suspected all along,” van der Velden added, per Variety. "AI can support premium narrative filmmaking, but only with substantial amounts of human craft, skill, judgment, and time. That's not a limitation of the technology. That's the point."

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