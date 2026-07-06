Physical media revolution! Global brands join fight to troll Sony with 'digital' food and products.

Sony's July 1 announcement that it would no longer produce video games in disc format has quickly spiraled out of control for the company.

After the PlayStation creators initially faced intense backlash from the gaming community on their social media and blog posts, that rage turned into a viral craze of major international brands trash-talking Sony overnight.

'You wouldn't steal fried chicken.'

Sony said on Wednesday it is ending the production of its physical game discs and will completely cease by January 2028, but by early Thursday morning companies like KFC were already dragging Sony over the announcement.

"BREAKING NEWS: KFC will stop offering its physical format starting today," KFC Spain wrote on X at about 3 a.m. ET. "Its products can only be consumed through its app in fake PNG format."

This was accompanied by "digital format" menu items, along with a parody commercial of the 2004 "you wouldn't steal a car" ad campaign that condemned digital downloads. Instead, KFC wrote, "You wouldn't steal fried chicken."

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Domino's U.K. made a more serious accusation of Sony at first, saying the digital switch "makes about as much sense as us changing to digital pizzas."

The pizza company added, "They took Blockbuster from us; now the gaming aisle."

On Thursday morning, Domino's announced its own digital format. "Domino's UK will cease production of physical pizzas and shift to production of digital pizzas only," the post read. "Consumers will be able to download our full range of delicious pizza codes and, using the power of the imagination, enjoy them in an entirely virtual sense."

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GameSir, which manufactures video game controllers, also said the company "will fully cease the production of physical controllers," to be replaced by "quantum entanglement and pure imagination."



Other companies like email provider Proton said they will make their services entirely physical instead, in a hilarious reversal.

The company said it will offer "... encrypted letters hand-delivered by our team ... [and] someone who follows you around and remembers your passwords."

This was followed by a "VPN [that] flies you to one of 90+ locations so you can browse like a local," while the AI service would instead be "a smart employee" who is sent to you to "answer questions, help with work, and draw things."

On a serious note, gamers pointed to a recirculating post from iconic video game writer/director Hideo Kojima from 2021.

That August, Kojima predicted that "Eventually, even digital data will no longer be owned by individuals on their own initiative."

The Japanese creator explained that whenever a "major change or accident" happens around the world, access to media may "suddenly be cut off."

"We will not be able to freely access the movies, books, and music that we have loved. I would be a have-not. That's what I'm afraid of. This is not greed," Kojima added.

His predictions have proven to be true, with the most recent example from just this week when Sony also announced it would be deleting over 500 movies from its library due to licensing.

This means that users who have purchased the content will have it removed from their accounts starting September 1.

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