Rights don't change with zip codes: Glenn Beck slams Hawaii for using racist roots to restrict 2nd Amendment

Hawaii may be known for its beauty, but little known about the paradise is its anti-gun law — which forced gun owners to leave their firearms at home unless a public place posted that guns were welcome.

The state used its “spirit of aloha” as a reason for the law.

“So in other words, you can’t bring your gun anywhere unless it’s posted. Where the rest of the sane world, if a store owner says, ‘I don’t want guns in here,’ they have to post, ‘No guns allowed,’” BlazeTV host Glenn Beck explains.

“They fenced off 96% of publicly accessible land with a stroke of a pen. 96%. And they called it, proudly, the vampire rule. Because like a vampire, a vampire can’t cross the threshold unless you invite them in,” he says.

However, that all changed this past week in Wolford v. Lopez, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Hawaii's law prohibiting licensed concealed-carry permit holders from carrying handguns on private property open to the public violates the Second and 14th Amendments.

Glenn notes that Justice Alito played a huge part in the ruling, explaining that he “drove a stake through the heart of the vampire rule in Hawaii” when he ruled that your right to carry arms shouldn't end in your home.

“Alito said the Second Amendment means the same thing whether you have a lei around your neck or not. It doesn’t bend to the spirit of aloha any more than it bows to the mayor of, you know, Chicago or New York,” Glenn explains.

“A right is a right. It doesn’t change with zip codes,” he adds.

Hawaii also used an 1865 Louisiana statute as an example of the law being used before.

“If you’re going back and you’re looking for ways to defend yourself and you have to go to the South in the 1860s, it’s probably not going to be something you should say out loud,” Glenn says.

“That statute in 1865 said you can’t bring a gun on another man’s property without permission. And they actually said ‘that’s tradition.’ … No, that’s not tradition. That was called the Black Code. And it was written after the Civil War to disarm free black men so they couldn’t protect their families,” he continues.

“So the instrument that was used for racial disarmament, they said it’s the ‘spirit of aloha,’” he adds.

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