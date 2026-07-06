California wants to decide what tires you can buy — what could possibly go wrong?

California regulators say they're trying to save drivers money.

Their latest proposal would establish energy-efficiency standards for replacement tires, with the state arguing that more efficient tires will reduce fuel consumption, lower emissions, and save consumers money at the pump.

Imagine walking into a grocery store and being told certain products are no longer available because government officials decided another option was more efficient.

On paper, it sounds reasonable.

But it raises a much bigger question: Why should Sacramento decide which tires Americans are allowed to buy in the first place?

And if you think this will stay in California, think again. New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, and several other states have a long history of following California's automotive regulations.

Where the rubber meets the road

Supporters argue that many replacement tires are less efficient than the original equipment tires that came on a vehicle, causing drivers to spend more on fuel.

The problem is that regulators are making an assumption that simply isn't true: that the factory tire was somehow the best tire available.

Anyone who has spent time in the automotive industry knows better.

Automakers don't choose tires based solely on fuel economy. Tire selection is a compromise involving cost, supplier relationships, ride quality, handling, noise, durability, availability, production requirements, and corporate agreements.

Sometimes, the factory tire is excellent. Sometimes, it's merely adequate. Sometimes, it simply helped the manufacturer hit a cost target.

That's why the replacement tire market exists.

Different priorities

Drivers have different priorities. Some want a quieter ride. Others want longer tread life, better snow traction, improved handling, or simply a less expensive option than the tire that came from the factory.

California's proposal elevates fuel economy above all of those considerations.

Ask someone in a snowy climate whether they care more about winter traction or a small improvement in fuel economy. Ask a family on a tight budget whether they'd rather spend less on tires today or save a few dollars at the pump years from now. Ask a Mustang, Corvette, or Porsche owner whether maximum fuel efficiency was the reason they bought the car.

Different drivers have different priorities because they live different lives.

That's why this debate isn't really about tires. It's about who gets to make decisions.

The state believes regulators should determine which tradeoffs are acceptable. Consumers traditionally believe they should make those decisions themselves.

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Who decides?

Imagine walking into a grocery store and being told certain products are no longer available because government officials decided another option was more efficient. Maybe the alternative is perfectly acceptable. Maybe it isn't. The point is that somebody else made the decision for you.

The state insists consumers aren't losing all choice because multiple tire brands will still be available. But that's not the issue. The issue is that government is narrowing the menu of options based on criteria regulators have prioritized over consumer preference.

Drivers replace tires for all kinds of reasons. They move to different climates, switch to all-season or winter tires, buy used vehicles that need affordable replacements, or prioritize tread life, comfort, or performance over fuel economy.

Those aren't edge cases. They're everyday realities.

California projects that consumers will save money through improved fuel efficiency. But that calculation only works if the additional cost of compliant tires doesn't outweigh the fuel savings.

That's a major assumption.

Tires are already expensive, and specialty and performance tires can cost hundreds of dollars each. If regulations reduce competition and eliminate lower-cost alternatives, consumers could face fewer choices and higher prices.

Let the market work

The replacement tire market works because it allows consumers to compare tradeoffs. Companies such as Tire Rack have built their reputations helping drivers evaluate those tradeoffs, and their testing routinely shows that no single tire is best at everything.

A tire with excellent fuel economy may not offer the best performance. A tire with exceptional tread life may sacrifice handling. A high-performance tire may give up efficiency in exchange for grip.

That's not a flaw. That's the point of a competitive marketplace.

Then there's another question worth asking: Who benefits?

The answer isn't some giant conspiracy theory involving tire manufacturers. But history shows that complicated regulations often favor larger companies with the engineering resources, testing facilities, and compliance departments necessary to navigate new requirements. Smaller competitors frequently face greater challenges.

That may not be the intent. But it is often the outcome.

California officials argue the program will help achieve broader environmental goals and reduce fuel consumption statewide. That's a legitimate policy objective.

The question is whether those benefits justify restricting the choices available to millions of consumers.

Basic questions

Before regulators decide which tires Americans should be allowed to buy, they should answer a basic question: If a driver understands the tradeoffs and is spending their own money, why should Sacramento decide that fuel-efficiency targets matter more than that consumer's personal preferences?

The California Energy Commission is conducting this rulemaking through Docket 26-TIRE-01 using authority granted under Assembly Bill 844, legislation passed in 2003.

Think about that.

A law enacted more than 20 years ago could soon help determine which replacement tires Americans can buy in the future.

That's not speculation.

That's public record.

Go read it.