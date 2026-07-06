Chuck Todd suffers Trump derangement syndrome meltdown over glorious America 250 celebrations

Triple-degree heat and a severe thunderstorm weren't enough to dampen patriots' celebration of America's 250th anniversary in the national capital.

Hours after the National Mall was evacuated on account of severe weather warnings, perhaps as many as 150,000 soaked and resilient attendees returned to join President Donald Trump in celebrating the country, honoring its heroes, and enjoying the dazzling fireworks.

'I feel betrayed.'

Whereas his countrymen gathered at the National Mall couldn't contain their joy, Chuck Todd, the ex-host of "Meet the Press," evidently found himself unable to contain his anger and resentment over the America 250 celebrations.

The eponymous host of "The Chuck ToddCast" worked himself into a lather on Sunday, ranting about how "Donald Trump has ruined the American brand and the American birthday celebration" by supposedly making it "feel like an endorsement of one man or one political movement."

While short on specifics about how Trump ruined the celebrations, Todd was confident that the country would have been better off with "hokey and bland" ceremonies rather than memorable, high-production events such as the UFC 250 matches at the White House.

Todd rattled off a list of sights that make some Americans feel patriotic, including military power, memorials for the founders, and fireworks — then noted what really floats his boat is a naturalization ceremony. He argued that Trump's 250 celebrations were too narrowly tailored to certain types of patriotism and failed to "make room for other people's patriotism too."

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Amid FARAHI/AFP/Getty Images

Despite suggesting that patriotism takes different forms, Todd insinuated that liberal guilt was essential.

"Patriotism is not being afraid of history. It is not pretending the country was perfect in 1776. It is not acting as if the only way to love America is to sand off every rough edge and call the result pride," said the podcaster.

"I am so angry and feel betrayed," whined Todd.

"I feel betrayed as an American by him on this."

Closing out the July 4 events that caused Todd to gripe and tremble, Trump said, "We have thrived and flourished because our founders were great. Our cause was just. Our people are brave. Our culture is exceptional. And our destiny is written by God."

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