Karoline Leavitt rips Gen Z’s entitlement, but she’s forgetting one crucial thing

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is facing serious backlash after suggesting in an interview with Jesse Watters on Fox News that many young people have been raised with “silver spoons in their mouths” and have had “everything handed to them.”

“Essentially she was saying that Gen Z was born with a silver spoon in their mouths, and that’s why they want socialism. And so then, because of the backlash, she’s now saying that she’s been taken out of context,” BlazeTV host John Doyle explains, before playing the clip of Watters and Leavitt.

“Some of these kids — and I call them kids because they’re in their 20s, and they’ve never had real jobs, and they’re complaining things are expensive. Yes, things are expensive when you don’t have a real job,” Watters told Leavitt.

“Do you think that’s getting traction — complaining?” Watters asked.

“Unfortunately, I do, because this generation, my generation, I hate to say it, Gen Z and those younger than me have been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths, just getting everything handed to them,” Leavitt responded.

“That’s not the values this country was built on. It was built on meritocracy and hard work, pulling up your sleeves, pulling yourself up from your bootstraps, and achieving the American dream,” she added.

“Not to go full Gen Z-tard, but we were raised in the aftermath of the 2007 financial crisis,” Doyle responds. “We were raised in the aftermath of the COVID lockdowns. I mean, we were literally, from every moment in our lives, being spoonfed all of this crap about, yes, communism, but not being fed stuff about free markets don’t actually work.”

“More like, ‘Hey, everybody who’s not a straight white male, you’re awesome and beautiful and capable, and straight white males, you are basically like defective. You are something to be managed, something to be held to a completely separate standard,’” he explains.

Doyle also points out that the audience of Fox News is largely boomers, who are constantly fed Fox News clips of young leftists regurgitating statements like, “I want free health care.”

“That is not at all the same thing as the guy who kept his nose clean and went to school and got his four-year degree and is now applying and can’t get even a ... second-round interview,” he continues.

“It is specifically the plight of the heterosexual white male that is experiencing this,” he adds.

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