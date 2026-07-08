Watch live: Day 3 of the Tyler Robinson alleged Kirk assassination pretrial hearing

Over the course of this week, Utah prosecutors have methodically been laying out the evidence they believe sufficient for state District Judge Tony Graf to try Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, for aggravated murder, a death penalty offense.

Ahead of Wednesday's proceedings — the third day of preliminary hearings where a video statement from Robinson's homosexual lover Lance Twiggs might be submitted as evidence — prosecutors presented Graf with plenty to work with as well as a horrific glimpse of the shooting itself, which prompted the judge to reel back and wince.

On Monday, the court heard about Robinson's alleged "sniper pad" on the roof of the Losee Center building, which overlooks the site at Utah Valley University where Kirk was fatally shot, and the discovery of a red-and-black screwdriver at the "crime scene" that FBI Director Kash Patel previously alleged had Robinson's DNA on it.

On Tuesday, the court saw surveillance videos allegedly showing Robinson skulking around Utah Valley University campus — where he was not a student — ahead of the Sept. 10 shooting and ascending onto the roof of the Losee Center building. The court also heard from an FBI analyst about the alleged discovery of Robinson's DNA on the screwdriver as well as on the towel found wrapped around the alleged murder weapon.

On Wednesday, the prosecution will contend with continued efforts by the defense to poke holes in the DNA evidence and in their timeline, while likely also keeping them on the back foot with more damning evidence.

LIVE: Tyler Robin

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!