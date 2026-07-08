Ronen Zvulun/POOL/AFP/Getty Images (L); Spencer Platt/Getty Images (R)
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Shocking poll reveals American Jews prefer Mamdani to Netanyahu — by A LOT
July 08, 2026
Netanyahu is unpopular at home and in America.
American support for Israel has taken a nosedive in recent years, even among young Republicans. The Pew Research Center found that whereas 53% of Americans held an unfavorable view of Israel in 2025, that number rose to 60% by March 2026.
A new survey found that much like their countrymen, Jewish Americans are increasingly critical of Israel, its military actions, and its prime minister.
59% of American Jews hold a negative opinion and 32% hold a favorable view of the man.
According to the results of an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey published on Tuesday, 40% of American adults think the U.S. is too supportive of Israel, 37% think the support level is about right, and 18% think the U.S. isn't supportive enough.
This particular survey singled out the responses by over 1,000 Jewish adults, a cohort that overwhelmingly identifies as Democrat, revealing that a plurality — 38% — think the U.S. is too supportive of Israel. Thirty-two percent of Jewish respondents said the U.S. was not being supportive enough, and 28% said the current level of support is about right.
When broken down further by party affiliation, the pollsters found that 51% of Jewish Democrats figured the U.S. was too supportive and that 45% of Jewish Republicans figured it wasn't supportive enough.
The poll, which was conducted June 11-17, also found that 31% of American adults say Israel's military actions in Gaza have constituted a genocide, 20% say the actions do not qualify as genocide, and 49% say they don't know enough to say one way or the other.
RELATED: Mamdani smears America in unhinged address ahead of July 4: 'We sell our elections to the highest bidder'
Ronen Zvulun/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
Thirty percent of Jewish respondents said that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians during the conflict, 49% say Israel's actions in Gaza do not amount to genocide, and 21% said they didn't know enough to opine. Whereas 45% of Jewish Democrats say that Israel committed genocide in Gaza, only 3% of Jewish Republicans agree.
It turns out that Benjamin Netanyahu — the Israeli prime minister whom President Donald Trump recently called "f**king crazy"; who faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust across three separate cases; and is unpopular at home — is more disliked by Jews in the U.S. than by the broader American public.
Whereas 38% of U.S. adults hold a very or somewhat unfavorable opinion and 20% hold a favorable view of Netanyahu, 59% of American Jews hold a negative opinion and 32% hold a favorable view of the man.
By way of contrast, 44% of Jewish respondents said they viewed Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a favorable light. Another 39% said they had a negative view of Mamdani — a socialist with a substantial record of anti-Israeli remarks and actions who has vowed to have Netanyahu arrested if present in New York — and 17% said they didn't know enough to opine.
Mamdani reportedly netted 26% of the Jewish vote in his 2025 election.
While a plurality of American Jews hold a favorable view of Mamdani, only 27% of U.S. adults hold a positive view of the 34-year-old radical.
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Joseph MacKinnon is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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