Kentucky governor makes unusual request as mystery deepens over Mitch McConnell's health

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has taken a dramatic step after Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell (Ky.) was hospitalized last month.

On Wednesday, Beshear issued a letter requesting that McConnell answer questions about his health after weeks of silence.

'Allowing speculation to continue in the media is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians.'

McConnell has been dealing with health issues and was admitted to a hospital on June 14. His office has released almost no substantive updates, leading to some speculation that his condition may be very grave.

After several of McConnell's colleagues and acquaintances reported talking to him since Monday, Beshear made a formal request of the Republican leader.

"Over the last several weeks, Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the health and well-being of Sen. McConnell. As Governor — and a fellow public official who understands the commitment we've made to the people we serve — I am requesting the Senator provide an update on his current health status," the governor said in the letter.

"Allowing speculation to continue in the media is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians," he added, "and my hope is that this provides him the opportunity to share the information in a transparent manner, direct from the source. I wish him a safe and speedy recovery."

Among those who said they had spoken with McConnell were CNN contributor Scott Jennings, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), and Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

The reports led to some seemingly mocking posts.

"I spoke to McConnell for about 20 minutes this morning. He said we should end the war with Iran, quit giving aid to Israel, stop spying on Americans without a warrant, and he's really sorry about how my primary turned out," Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky wrote.

"I spoke to Mitch McConnell for 20 minutes yesterday. He said America needs an assault weapons ban, ICE should take their masks off, and that Gavin Newsom is very presidential. Then he said he was 20 minutes late for pickleball and hung up," wrote Saddam Azlan Salim, a Democratic Virginia state senator.

RELATED: Concerning new details emerge about Mitch McConnell's latest health scare

Other voices are calling for McConnell's office to be more transparent.

"We need the truth about Mitch McConnell NOW. It is unacceptable that the party who spent four years criticizing Joe Biden's health is now silent on McConnell's," Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck said on social media.

"What's the difference between that and what Iran's leaders are doing with the new Ayatollah?" he added. "Is McConnell braindead? Or is he chatting about Graham Platner and Iran? It is OUR RIGHT to know. That seat isn't McConnell's. It belongs to the people of Kentucky."

McConnell announced in Feb. 2025 that he would retire at the end of his current term in office.

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