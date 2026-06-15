Longtime GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell hospitalized

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was hospitalized Sunday morning, his spokesman has confirmed.

"Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning. He is receiving excellent care," David Popp said Sunday, according to NBC News. Popp did not disclose the reason for the admission.

'He is receiving excellent care.'

Two of McConnell's neighbors reported witnessing the senator being placed into an ambulance outside his D.C. house, Reuters reported.

Alarm bells have been rung over McConnell’s health in recent years. In February, he spent a week in the hospital over “flu-like symptoms.” He also displayed multiple freeze-up incidents while speaking on camera in 2023.

McConnell, a childhood polio survivor, has been seen using a wheelchair to get around the Capitol on multiple occasions. It was described as a “precautionary” measure last year after falling down a small flight of stairs. An earlier fall left the senator out of work for several weeks with a concussion and rib fracture while a separate incident resulted in a sprained wrist.

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Senator Mitch McConnell in the Senate Subway at the US Capitol on May 19, 2026. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump and McConnell have clashed over several key issues throughout the president's second term, including McConnell voting against the confirmations of Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

McConnell has also been a strong supporter of Ukraine's effort against Russia, criticizing Trump's approach to the conflict and relationship with Vladimir Putin.

The 84-year-old was first elected to the Senate in 1984, serving as the GOP’s longest party leader from 2007 until he was succeeded by Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) in 2025. Earlier that same year, McConnell announced he would not seek re-election in the midterms. He is set to leave office in January 2027.

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