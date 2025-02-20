Mitch McConnell announces Senate retirement: Report

Former Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) reportedly announced on Thursday that he won't seek re-election to the Senate in 2026.

In recent years, the 83-year-old senator has suffered multiple health scares, with many calling for his resignation. Over the last few years, McConnell has received medical attention for multiple falls, has been seen freezing up during press conferences, and was even spotted in a wheelchair.

Despite his long-standing service, McConnell has become a thorn in the Republican Party's side.

McConnell has served in the Senate for over four decades after he was first elected in 1984. McConnell was also the longest-serving party leader, presiding in the role for over 17 years.

McConnell announced that he would be retiring from serving as party leader in 2024 and was eventually succeeded by Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota.

Despite his long-standing service, McConnell has become a thorn in the Republican Party's side.

McConnell has historically had a rift with President Donald Trump over the years. Most recently, the former leader voted against three of Trump's Cabinet picks: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

It's becoming increasingly clear that the Republican Party has outgrown McConnell, and he seems to have taken note.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!