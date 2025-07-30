NFL headquarters shooting exposes liberal delusion

Shane Tamura, 27, was seen getting out of a black BMW with an M4 rifle moments before he allegedly stormed the NFL headquarters in New York City and killed one NYPD cop and three civilians.

Tamura then allegedly turned the gun on himself, leaving behind a suicide note revealing that he targeted the NFL headquarters because he blamed the league for a football-related brain injury — despite not having played football since high school.

“Please study brain for CTE. I’m sorry. The league knowingly concealed the dangers to our brains to maximize profits. They failed us,” the note read.

“What’s the left-wing response to this?” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere asks. “Because I know they’re going to supposedly get mad about football; they’re going to get mad about guns, right? But I mean, a police officer died.”

Burguiere points out that the left favors Zohran Mamdani for NYC’s next mayor, who, like many leftists, is in favor of defunding the police. Not only that, but Mamdani’s top aide, Julian Gerson, lauded the alleged murderer of the United Healthcare CEO, Luigi Mangione.

“Mangione is adored not only because he dared to target a leader of one of the most vile, self-enriching industries darkening our society today, but because he dared to defy the stasis of nihilistic rejection,” Gerson wrote in a social media post last December.

“The question is not whether he was right or wrong,” he continued. “It’s how many others he has shaken loose.”

But the left’s love for chaos isn’t all that Burguiere finds alarming as violence continues to ravage the streets of New York.

In a segment on CNN, reporter Erin Burnett called Tamura “possibly white.”

“Possibly white? In theory, any person could be ‘possibly white’ before you’ve seen them,” Burguiere says. “We did have images, though, of the guy. Definitely not white.”

