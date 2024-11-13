John Thune elected to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader

The Republican Senate conference elected Sen. John Thune of South Dakota on Wednesday to succeed retiring Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Thune, who was running against Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida, won with 29 of the 53 Republican Senate votes in the second round of votes cast via secret ballot.

Scott also became the focal point of an online pressure campaign over the weekend, with prominent personalities like Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, and Glenn Beck expressing support for the MAGA ally.

"I am extremely honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to lead the Senate in the 119th Congress, and I am beyond proud of the work we have done to secure our majority and the White House," Thune said in a statement Wednesday. "This Republican team is united behind President Trump's agenda, and our work starts today."

Scott was eliminated in the first round, bringing in just 13 votes, while Cornyn held 15 and Thune won 23. Scott's votes mostly went to Cornyn in the second round, who won 24 votes, while Thune secured 29.

Leading up to the race, Scott was the most publicly endorsed candidate.

In the past 24 hours, Scott secured three last-minute endorsements from Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Mike Lee of Utah. Scott had also been endorsed by GOP Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Marco Rubio of Florida, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

Thune was backed by Republican Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota. Cornyn had just one public endorsement, from Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.

