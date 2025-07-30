Man lights Republican city councilman on fire after tossing gasoline on him, police say

A Virginia city councilman was lit on fire during a confrontation with a man who now faces attempted murder charges, according to police.

Republican J. Lee Vogler of the Danville City Council was injured in the attack at his workplace at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Danville police said.

'Political differences or personal grievances should never escalate to violence. We condemn this heinous act in the strongest possible terms and call for swift justice.'

Witnesses said that a man entered the place of business and confronted Vogler before tossing the flammable liquid on him. Vogler and the suspect left the building whereupon the suspect lit him on fire and fled from the scene.

Vogler was given medical aid by the Danville Fire Department and Danville Life Saving Crew before he was airlifted to a regional medical facility. The extent of his injuries has not been released to the public.

Police said they stopped the suspect's vehicle just a few blocks away from the scene and arrested him. He was identified as Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, a 29-year-old man.

Investigators said that Hayes and Vogler knew each other, and their dispute was of a personal nature.

The Virginia Young Republicans released a statement condemning the attack and called for prayers for Vogler and his family.

"The Young Republican Federation of Virginia is shocked and deeply saddened by the brutal attack on our friend, fellow young Republican, and dedicated public servant, Councilman Lee Vogler," the statement read.

"Our prayers are with Lee, his family, and the entire Danville community as he receives treatment. Lee has been a tireless advocate for his city and for the Commonwealth, and we know the strength of his spirit will carry him through this difficult time," they continued.

"Political differences or personal grievances should never escalate to violence. We condemn this heinous act in the strongest possible terms and call for swift justice," they added. "We urge all Virginians to join us in keeping Lee and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers."

The owner of the business, Andrew Brooks, said in a video statement on Facebook that the suspect had a five-gallon bucket full of flammable liquid. He said that Vogler was "awake and talking" but was on the way to a burn treatment center.

Hayes was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

Others condemned the attack, including the chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party, Lamont Bagby, and former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.).

"Our prayers go out to Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler who was violently attacked at his workplace earlier today. We pray for a swift recovery for Lee and peace to be on the entire Danville community," said Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

