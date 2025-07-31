Tren de Aragua in crosshairs as Noem signs deal with Chile to help prevent foreign gangs from entering US

SANTIAGO, Chile — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem signed an agreement with Chilean ministers on Wednesday to continue the Latin American country's full integration into the Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program.

BITMAP is a program being used to enhance information-sharing between Chile and the United States when it comes to hardened criminals attempting to enter the United States. This is significant not only because it will help combat the sophisticated Chilean theft rings within the United States, but it will also help prevent Venezuelans who are part of Tren de Aragua from gaining access to North America.

'America, Chile, and the entire Western Hemisphere will be safer because of these efforts.'

There are over 1 million Venezuelans in Chile, and the nation has had problems with Tren de Aragua since prior to the Biden-Harris border crisis.

"Data-sharing benefits everyone — except bad actors who wish to do us and our people harm," Noem said about the agreement in a statement given to Blaze News. "Today, we kick-started a Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program to help both nations better track criminals, terrorists, other dangerous individuals who try to cross our borders and do us harm. America, Chile, and the entire Western Hemisphere will be safer because of these efforts."

The agreement between the United States and Chile is even more significant considering that President Gabriel Boric is far to the left and has recently criticized President Donald Trump's move to have better trade agreements for the United States.

Department of Homeland Security/X

When Blaze Media asked about other disagreements between the two countries that have nevertheless worked together on security, Noem said Chile has been a great partner on this issue.

"The governments have worked really well together. ... We can make sure we can share our wisdom and insight as far as the challenges that they face, but also it helps us because those criminals, as we see, if they're allowed to come through Chile, could impact the United States as well," Noem explained.

The DHS said the letter of intent that was signed will serve as a "bridge" for the two countries to work toward a full partnership. Once BITMAP is fully operational, both countries will have increased cooperation in identifying and tracking transnational criminals, terrorists, and other high-risk individuals who are attempting to cross American borders.

During a test run of BITMAP, the Investigations Police of Chile were able to intercept an MS-13 gang member at the airport in Santiago. It was discovered that the subject was admitted to Chile as a legal resident. With the ongoing investigation, the man was nominated to the Transnational Organized Criminal Watchlist.