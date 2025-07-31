American Academy of Pediatrics wants to ELIMINATE vaccine exemptions

More Americans than ever begin to question the recommended vaccine schedule for children, and at the American Academy of Pediatrics, their skepticism hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics … is coming after the anti-vaxxers. They have just released an official statement saying that they advocate ‘for the elimination of non-medical exemptions from immunizations as contrary to optimal individual and public health,’” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

“So they actually don’t want anyone to be allowed to exempt themselves from vaccines for religious reasons, for conscientious reasons — just for medical reasons, which I’m sure they will then very quickly tamp down on as well, because they don’t want you to be able to choose what goes into your body,” she continues.

“Now, they would tell you, ‘Well, I mean, you have the right to choose. You just can’t go to public school.’ … I mean, we saw what happened and how far that extended with COVID. ‘You just can’t go to work. I mean, you just can’t feed your family. You just can’t keep your house,’” she adds.

However, on the same day that the American Academy of Pediatrics started going after the anti-vaxxers, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy gave them some good news.

“RFK Jr. posted that he plans to overhaul the vaccine injury compensation program, which is such a long time coming. This makes me so happy,” Gonzales says. “I know so many families who have been personally affected by this big bloated government bureaucracy.”

“The 1986 Vaccine Act gave vaccine makers immunity against lawsuits by children who suffer vaccine injuries,” RFK wrote in a post on X.

“The statute, and numerous subsequent court decisions, recognized that vaccines, like all medicines, are, in the words of the American Academy of Pediatrics case, ‘unavoidably unsafe,’ and that a percentage of vaccinated children will suffer injuries or death.

"Congress, therefore, simultaneously created the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), which obliged HHS to compensate injured children,” he added.

While the VICP allows victims to attempt to be compensated, RFK wrote that it “no longer functions to achieve its Congressional intent” and has instead "devolved into a morass of inefficiency, favoritism, and outright corruption.”

He then concluded that he “will not allow the VICP to continue to ignore its mandate and fail its mission of quickly and fairly compensating vaccine-injured individuals.”

Gonzales couldn’t be more pleased with the HHS secretary, adding, “I love this man.”

