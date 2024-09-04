40-year-old man allegedly shot and set on fire after woman finds him in bed with her daughter in Philadelphia

A Philadelphia woman lit a man on fire and shot by her boyfriend after he was found in bed with her daughter, according to police sources.

Pennsylvania police said they were called to the residence on Lansdowne Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on August 25 after receiving calls about a person screaming.

'Police recommended the district attorney file attempted murder and aggravated assault charges against the couple.'

When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man with critical injuries that included burns to his body. He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors told WTAF-TV that they heard screams from a first-floor apartment and then saw a man stagger out of the building while on fire. People driving in the street stopped to aid the man.

Police said they arrested a a 35-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man at the scene.

WTAF said police sources told them the woman had found the victim in bed with her 18-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend responded by shooting the man. The woman then allegedly tossed flammable liquid on the man and lit him on fire.

Sources told WTAF that police recommended the district attorney file attempted murder and aggravated assault charges against the couple as well as numerous weapons charges. Neighbors also told them that the people in the apartment had been a source of many problems.

Investigators did not release the names of the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

A report by Pew Charitable Trusts in May found that violent crime had dropped in Philadelphia by 6% in 2023, but that was in line with crime rate decreases in similarly sized cities. Homicide has also dropped while property crimes have increased significantly.

A news video report from WTAF showed scenes from the neighborhood and interviews with neighbors.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!