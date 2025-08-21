Viral video: High schooler physically attacks teacher in front of other students — then cop gives kid brutal wake-up call

A viral video shows a Northern California high school student physically attacking a teacher in front of other students earlier this week, after which a school resource officer rushes over and gives the culprit a brutal wake-up call he'll likely never forget.

The Western Placer Unified School District said the incident occurred Tuesday inside Lincoln High School during a freshman class meeting, KXTV-TV reported. Lincoln is about 40 minutes northeast of Sacramento.

'Teachers have a right to defend themselves, and the student continued to assault both men even after they showed great restraint. Subduing the student was absolutely justified.'

The clip shows the teacher attempting to restrain the student at the gymnasium bleachers as scores of his classmates look on. Soon the student strikes the teacher in the face with his hand, after which the teacher and another staff member grab the student and lead him out of the gym. As they approach the door, the student shoves the teacher into the door from behind. Suddenly a school resource officer rushes over, grabs the student in the hallway, and body-slams him to the floor as other students hoot and holler.

Lincoln police confirmed the student was booked into Placer County Juvenile Hall and that charges against him are expected, KOVR-TV reported, adding that district officials said the student will face disciplinary action.

Police Chief Matt Alves praised the officer's actions, KOVR added: "I can't tell you how happy I am that we had a school officer on scene. That's why they're there, to take care of situations preferably before they happen, but immediately when they happen. He did exactly what he was supposed to do, and I couldn't be more proud of our officer."

BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre had the following to say about the viral video: "I worked in a public school where several teachers were assaulted by students, including an assistant principal who was knocked out and sent to the emergency room while trying to break up a cafeteria brawl. Teachers are not police officers; they are not paid or trained to deal with violence. Teachers have a right to defend themselves, and the student continued to assault both men even after they showed great restraint. Subduing the student was absolutely justified."

Steve Deace — BlazeTV host of the “Steve Deace Show” and a columnist for Blaze News — offered this conclusion: "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. You have a right to self-defense. The teacher showed amazing restraint. The student would not restrain himself. He had plenty of time to subdue himself, and since he wouldn't the cop did it for him."

Lincoln resident Mark Waterman told KOVR that "students need to be accountable for what they're doing. You go to school to learn how to fit into society. If you act that way in school, you have to face the consequences as you would in the real world."

Fellow resident Joe Esparza noted to KXTV, "What is this kid thinking? They can't act like that around people, especially at school."

Another Lincoln resident, Jody Shorkey, told KXTV, "I applaud the teachers, and I applaud the police officer."

A former Lincoln student added to KXTV that he "knew the teacher" involved in the incident and that "it was just devastating to see that video. It was sad." The former student added to the station that parents need to "teach your kid discipline. You have to teach your kid respect."

