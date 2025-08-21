'It's a culture thing': Top Eric Adams adviser stumbles through explanation for handing reporter cash-stuffed bag of chips

A top adviser and former aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams (I) struggled to explain why she handed a reporter a bag of chips stuffed with cash.

The City reported on Wednesday that Winnie Greco, a longtime Adams ally, requested to meet with its reporter Katie Honan across the street from Adams' newest campaign office. The two walked to a nearby Whole Foods, where Greco handed Honan an open bag of chips with the top folded closed.

'In the Chinese culture, money is often given to others in a gesture of friendship and gratitude.'

Greco reportedly insisted Honan take the bag, despite the reporter stating she could not accept it.

After parting ways, Honan opened the bag and discovered that it contained a red envelope with over $100 in cash. The City reported that Honan called Greco to tell her that she could not accept the money and tried to arrange its return.

Greco later spoke with the news outlet, apologizing profusely for her actions and insisting that it was a simple cultural misunderstanding.

"I make a mistake," Greco told the City. "I'm so sorry. It's a culture thing. I don't know. I don't understand. I'm so sorry. I feel so bad right now. I'm so sorry, honey."

Adams is locked in a hard re-election campaign. He declined to run in the Democratic campaign and instead is running as an independent. He is trailing the Democratic candidate, socialist Zohran Mamdani, as well as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is also running as an independent. Recent polls even show him behind the Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa, a radio host and founder of the Guardian Angels.

RELATED: FBI raids homes of another top aide to NYC Mayor Adams

Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

During a later phone call with the City, Greco advised the news outlet to contact her attorney, Steven Brill.

"Can we forget about this? I try to be a good person. Please. Please. Please don't do in the news nothing about me," Greco said.

"I just wanted to be her friend," she continued. "I just wanted to have one good friend. It's nothing."

Greco and Brill rejected claims that the money exchange was a failed payoff attempt.

Brill told the City, "I can see how this looks strange."

"But I assure you that Winnie's intent was purely innocent," he declared. "In the Chinese culture, money is often given to others in a gesture of friendship and gratitude. Winnie is apologetic and embarrassed by any negative impression or confusion this may have caused."

RELATED: FBI raids home of former NY chief diversity officer who also worked for Gov. Hochul

Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

The City alerted the Adams campaign and the city's Department of Investigation about Honan's exchange with Greco.

Todd Shapiro, a spokesperson for Adams' office, told the news outlet, "We are shocked by these reports."

"Winnie Grecco [sic] holds no position in this campaign and has been suspended from all volunteer campaign-related activities," Shapiro stated. "Mayor Adams had no prior knowledge of this matter. He has always demanded the highest ethical and legal standards, and his sole focus remains on serving the people of New York City with integrity."

Diane Struzzi, DOI spokesperson, told the City, "DOI received allegations from the City and declines further comment."

The FBI raided Greco's Bronx residences last year amid a DOI investigation for allegedly improperly using her former government position for personal benefit.