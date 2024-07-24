FBI raids home of former NY chief diversity officer who also worked for Gov. Hochul

Earlier Tuesday morning, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Long Island home of a former aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D), the New York Times reported.



Linda Sun's five-bedroom, $3.5 million residence, which she shares with her husband, Chris Hu, is located in the gated community of North Shore.

FBI 'conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity.'

From September 2021 through November 2022, Sun served as Hochul's deputy chief of staff. Prior to that, she was the deputy superintendent for intergovernmental affairs and chief diversity officer under former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), the Daily Voice reported. Sun also worked as the chief of staff for Representative Grace Meng (D-New York) when she was a New York Assembly member.

A spokesperson for the FBI told the Times that its New York office "conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity" at Sun's home before dawn on Tuesday. The FBI did not elaborate on the nature of the search. Prosecutors from the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office obtained the warrant for the raid, but no arrests have been made, and Sun has not been charged with a crime.

WNBC reported that Sun's husband declined to comment when reached by phone. A number of other news outlets noted that Sun did not respond to a request for comment.

Hochul's office also did not respond to a request for comment, the Washington Examiner and Crain's New York Business reported.

Anything else?

In March, the FBI raided the homes of Winnie Greco, a top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), Blaze News previously reported. Greco, who worked for Adams for over a decade, was placed on leave following the news of the search. The aide had been probed by the city's Department of Investigation for allegedly using her government position for personal benefit.

According to the Associated Press, Greco is at least the third Adams aide to be targeted by the FBI. Late last year, federal agents also searched the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, a top fundraiser for the mayor.

Adams is currently facing a federal probe over potentially illegal campaign donations from straw donors. As part of the investigation, FBI agents seized his electronic devices in November. A grand jury is reportedly reviewing all of the evidence, but the mayor has not been charged with a crime. Adams has maintained that he has "nothing to hide."

