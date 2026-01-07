Tim Walz ‘blames everybody but himself’ for Somali fraud — especially ‘right-wing conspiracy theorists’

Less than four months after announcing his re-election campaign, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) has had a major change of heart.

“This is really, really sad news that Tampon Tim Walz announced this morning that he is dropping out of the 2026 Minnesota gubernatorial race,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“Tim Walz is out. He’s out in 2026. And he actually is out in large part due to Nick Shirley, a YouTuber who exposed a rampant Somalian fraud that is happening in Minnesota. And I don’t want to call him a random YouTuber guy to discredit him,” she continues.

“He heard about the fraud that was happening in Minnesota. He went out there. He had a guy that gave him all of this research of all of the fraudulent day care centers that are stealing millions of taxpayer dollars,” she says.

In videos posted to YouTube and social media, Shirley knocks on the doors of these Somali day cares and asks if he can speak to someone about his son potentially attending. Each time, he’s either shooed away or told that his son cannot attend the empty day care.

“So Tim Walz has some explaining to do. And instead of that, in his announcement, he blames everybody but himself actually. He said, ‘We’ve got conspiracy theorist right-wing YouTubers breaking into day care centers ... and demanding access to our children,’” Gonzales comments, shocked.

Walz went on to claim that President Trump is demonizing “our Somali neighbors” and “wrongly confiscating childcare funding that Minnesotans rely on.”

“I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all. Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences,” Walz added.

“So he’s actually saying, ‘No, no, no, no, no. It’s your fault. And actually, the criminals are the victims,’ is what Tim Walz is saying,” Gonzales says.

“I would highly encourage people to continue finding all of this fraud that is happening and connecting all of the dots because I feel like it’s a pretty good bet that it can all be connected to Ilhan Omar and Tim Walz,” she continues, adding, “And by the way, Tim Walz should have been gone a long time ago.”

