Mitch McConnell falls following Senate vote: Report

Former Republican Leader Mitch McConnell fell down the stairs on Wednesday following a Senate vote to confirm one of President Donald Trump's nominees, according to multiple reports.

McConnell was quickly helped by Republican Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma after the fall.

McConnell is not the only high-profile lawmaker to have suffered a health scare in recent years.

This is just the latest of many health scares McConnell has experienced publicly over the last few years. Less than two months ago, McConnell fell during a GOP staff lunch, after which he received medical attention.

The 82-year-old senator was previously captured "freezing" multiple times in 2023 and was even pictured being pushed in a wheelchair at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. McConnell also reportedly received medical care for a concussion after falling at a hotel in Washington, D.C., in 2023.

Just days after McConnell's fall in December, 84-year-old former Speaker Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement in Luxembourg. Pelosi received medical attention and eventually underwent a hip replacement surgery following the incident.