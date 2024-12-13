Nancy Pelosi injured, hospitalized during overseas engagement

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, was hospitalized on Friday after sustaining an injury while traveling to Luxembourg.

Pelosi "sustained an injury" during an official engagement on her way to a bipartisan congressional delegation in Luxembourg and was "admitted to the hospital for evaluation," according to a statement from spokesman Ian Krager. The nature of Pelosi's injuries was not disclosed.

Pelosi's hospitalization comes just days after former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell received medical attention for falling during a lunch.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals," Krager said in the statement. "She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation's history. Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War Il and their role in bringing peace to Europe."

"She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon," Krager added.

