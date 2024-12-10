Mitch McConnell receives medical attention after fall

Former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell received medical attention after he fell during a GOP staff lunch on Tuesday.

A spokesman for McConnell confirmed that he tripped following the lunch.

“He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist," the aide said in a statement. "He has been cleared to resume his schedule."

This is not the first time health concerns have arisen surrounding the 82-year-old senator. McConnell was captured 'freezing' on camera multiple times in 2023.

During a press conference, Senate GOP Leader John Thune confirmed that McConnell, his predecessor, returned to his office.

“He is fine, he’s in his office, and any other questions about Sen. McConnell I’ll refer to staff,” Thune said during the press conference.

McConnell was also reportedly treated for a concussion after falling at a hotel in Washington, D.C., in 2023. Additional reports confirmed that he had already fallen multiple times that year.