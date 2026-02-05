Mitch McConnell hospitalized following another medical episode

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was hospitalized Monday night after experiencing "flu-like symptoms," raising more concerns about the 83-year-old's health.

The Kentucky Republican is poised to retire at the end of his term early next year, but has been under scrutiny over the several medical episodes he has had in recent years. McConnell's spokesman David Popp said the former Senate leader checked himself into the hospital out of "an abundance of caution," noting that his "prognosis is positive."

"In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night," Popp said in a statement Tuesday.

"He is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving. He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business," Popp added.

This is just the latest in a string of medical episodes McConnell has suffered. On multiple occasions, McConnell has been seen "freezing" on camera and made use of a wheelchair. In recent months, McConnell has been increasingly seen holding on to staff to walk up stairs and through corridors on Capitol Hill.

McConnell sprained his wrist and cut his face after falling at a GOP staff lunch in 2024; took a fall at a D.C. hotel and was treated for a concussion in 2023; and fractured his shoulder when he fell in his home in Kentucky in 2019.

After several medical episodes, McConnell stepped down from his Senate leadership position in 2024. Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) succeeding him.

