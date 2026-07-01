Concerning new details emerge about Mitch McConnell's latest health scare

A new report from Punchbowl News has revealed new details about the recent hospitalization of longtime Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Last month, news broke that McConnell was hospitalized on June 14. Spokesperson David Popp released a statement that day that said little more than that the senator had been "admitted to the hospital" and that he was "receiving excellent care."

The dispatcher requests 'ALS' services, which Thompson said referred to 'Advanced Life Support.'

No updates have been released in the weeks since. However, a Punchbowl News report released Wednesday revealed that McConnell was "unconscious" when first responders were sent to his home in Washington, D.C.

The report cited an emergency dispatch recording shared on X by D.C. journalist Desirée Thompson. Thompson claimed the recording came from "Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS dispatch."

On the recording, the dispatcher requests "ALS" services, which Thompson said referred to "Advanced Life Support." The dispatcher also notes that the emergency relates to someone who is "unconscious."

Blaze News reached out to McConnell's office to confirm that the senator had been unconscious at the time and to learn the current status of his condition and whether he has been discharged from the hospital. The office did not respond.

RELATED: Longtime GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell hospitalized

Photo dated June 1, 2026, featuring Sens. Mitch McConnell and Jim Justice of West Virginia; Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

Punchbowl News reported that multiple senators, including Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), have claimed to have spoken with McConnell. Thune said the day after McConnell's hospitalization that McConnell remained "dialed in to what's going on" in the Senate.

Thune's office did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News about whether he has been in touch with McConnell since that time.

McConnell's health has been the subject of concern for years. The 84-year-old has apparently frozen up, tripped, fallen down stairs, and used a wheelchair on multiple occasions, including in early June. Back in February, he checked himself in to a hospital after experiencing "flu-like symptoms."

About 10 days before his latest hospitalization, a noticeably frail-looking McConnell required assistance from two men as he made his way through the U.S. Capitol to vote on a reconciliation bill, a photo showed. His most recent message on X was posted on June 12.

McConnell announced in early 2025 that he would not seek another term.

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