'Horrific, monstrous, unfathomable': Prosecutor unveils shocking details in 'co-parent' torture and death of 7-year-old boy

Ohio law enforcement officials said that the three suspects in the alleged torture and murder of a 7-year-old boy had planned in advance to kidnap and kill him.

Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Connie Pillich said in a media briefing Thursday that officials had text message evidence from the Signal encryption app about the alleged plot.

'They failed miserably as parents. Instead, they committed atrocious acts, causing this child to suffer terribly.'

7-year-old William Evans-Ellis was found dead, bound and wrapped with duct tape in a closet at his mother's apartment in Oakley that she shared with two other people, as previously reported by Blaze News.

Pillich revealed that the boy had been dead for a day before his body was found. She also said that the three suspects had taken a dog to a veterinarian the day before he was found, which raises suspicion that he was already dead when they left.

Police arrested 38-year-old Kaitlin Evans, the boy's biological mother, as well as 23-year-old Nessa Keaney and 33-year-old Kirby Rankin. The three were indicted on more than a dozen charges that include aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

Keany and Rankin have been described as women by the media, but police records indicate they are both biological males.

The coroner's office found the child had died of blunt force trauma to the head and had numerous other injuries indicating prolonged and severe abuse.

"This child was failed by the adults who were supposed to protect him," said Pillich. "The child was only 7 years old. He was vulnerable, he was dependent on the adults around him, and he deserved to be protected from harm. Instead, he endured horrific abuse and ultimately lost his life."

Among the injuries listed were a broken bone, bruises too numerous to count, possible burn marks, and water torture.

"This is a horrific, monstrous, unfathomable act," Pillich added. "They failed miserably as parents. Instead, they committed atrocious acts, causing this child to suffer terribly."

The charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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"This case has been heartbreaking and deeply disturbing from the beginning," Pillich said. "Nothing can undo what happened to the child, but we can make sure his death is fully investigated and that those responsible face the consequences in court."

The three suspects are each being held on a bond of $1.1 million. The attorneys for the two males have formally requested competency evaluations.

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