'Keep drivers focused': EU mandates eye-tracking cameras in every car

The European Union says it wants to keep drivers safe by mandating new safety protocols surrounding emergency detection and distracted drivers.

The method of achieving these safety measures is likely to anger some drivers, if not many.

'This requirement does not forbid the ADDW system to use data from the camera.'

In an article titled "Safer cars, safer roads: New rules take effect," the EU announced that its new "life-saving systems" are required for all newly registered cars and vans starting on July 7.

This includes requirements for expanded safety glass, new tests for worn tires, emergency brake detections, and most notably, an "advanced driver distraction warning system to keep drivers focused."

According to official EU documents, these ADDW systems are required to monitor where the driver is looking at all times.

"The presence of the driver's gaze shall be monitored by the ADDW system in the areas of interest," the documents state.

Although the amount of cameras (and their placement) is not described, the set of rules does define what is considered a "distraction" area for the driver. This includes the driver's lap, the center console, and behind the driver's seat.

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Allowable areas include the entire view of the windshield and the passenger window area.

The allottable time a driver is allowed to "gaze" into the distracted areas depends on the driver's speed. At speeds between 20 kph and 50 kph (between 12 mph and 31 mph), "if the driver's gaze remains within the defined 'distracted' vision area for more than 6 seconds," the car will issue a warning, InterRegs writes.

Above 50 kph, the time of allowed drifting gaze is just 3.5 seconds. Any violation of the allotted times will trigger a "visual warning ... to inform the driver, and an acoustic and/or a haptic warning shall be used" as well.

The warnings may "cascade and intensify" until the trigger conditions are met, the rules state. At the same time, there does not exist any verbiage that describes vehicle intervention or any kill switch to cut off the car's engine if the driver fails to comply.

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In April, Republicans argued against similar technology being implemented in the United States, which included both passive and active monitoring tools, some of which can be powered by artificial intelligence.

Not only were infrared cameras that track a driver's eye movements and pupil dilation a possibility, but so were "cockpit-embedded sensors" capable of estimating blood alcohol levels through a driver's breath.

Other proposed methods have included touch-based sensors that detect alcohol through the skin of a finger or palm.

The EU says the new systems must function "without relying on biometric personal data of any vehicle occupants."

This data refers to any "physical, physiological, or behavioural characteristics" that identify the person, including "facial images."

"This requirement does not forbid the ADDW system to use data from the camera(s) equipped in the vehicle, it forbids the identification of the person by the ADDW system."

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