Sara Gonzales rips two Democrats’ anti-American meltdowns over 250 celebrations

For most Americans, the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate the nation’s founding, honor those who fought for its freedom, and reflect on the ideals that shaped the freest country in the world.

However, many voices on the left used the holiday for something else entirely: another opportunity to attack President Trump.

“It’s a good day. It’s a fun day. How could you possibly be angry about this day?” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales asks, before revealing that journalist Chuck Todd and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) found a way to be angry about it anyway.

Todd began his Fourth of July spiel by claiming Trump “ruined the American brand and the American birthday celebration.”

“The country had a bipartisan, congressionally created America 250 effort. It might have been a little messy. Might have even been a little bland at times, but that would have been fine because sometimes bland is the point,” Todd said on “The Chuck ToddCast.”

“Sometimes bland is how you make room for everybody. Maybe a little bit hokey and bland, right? But Trump couldn’t do it. He couldn’t leave it alone. He created his own version of the celebration,” he continued, denigrating Trump’s Freedom 250 task force.

“It’s not your moment, Donald Trump. You selfish guy, you. I’m so angry and feel betrayed. I do. I feel betrayed as an American by him on this. And this is why I’m so pissed off. Not because I love the country less. Because I love the idea of America enough to resent seeing it cheapened by this man,” he added.

“Imagine being this low-T, soy-boy loser,” Gonzales comments.

Todd wasn’t alone in his outrage, as Gov. Gavin Newsom also gave an anti-Trump speech in honor of Independence Day.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, 56 men in Philadelphia signed their names to one of the most radical sentences ever written: that governments derive ‘their just powers from the consent of the governed,’” Newsom said.

“And today on this Independence Day, the radical idea behind that clause, it’s again under threat from one man who exhibits the very behaviors our founding fathers fought against, a corrupt and unstable president,” he added.

“What behaviors? Cite your sources, please,” Gonzales comments, pointing out that the clip she just played was less than 30 seconds of an eight-minute speech.

“It was eight minutes of Gavin Newsom trashing President Trump. And they want to say that Trump made the day about him. He didn’t have to. You guys did,” she adds.

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