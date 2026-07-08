'Now you've FORCED us': Homan says NY governor's effort to protect illegal aliens will BACKFIRE in Glenn Beck interview

Border czar Tom Homan said the efforts by Democrats in New York to protect illegal aliens from deportation are going to backfire very soon.

During an interview with Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, Homan argued that the sanctuary city policies made everything worse for the public as well as the immigrant community.

'It results in more agents in the streets, it results in more collateral arrests, and it's a community safety issue, when you release a public safety threat back into the public.'

He said the Justice Department was filing lawsuits to combat the sanctuary city policies and then held up Minnesota as a successful example of local authorities cooperating with federal law enforcement.

"The way we fixed Minnesota, we gained support from the local sheriffs so we can arrest the bad guy in the safety and security of a jail, which is safer for the agent, safer for the alien, and safer for the community," Homan said.

He said this led to "unprecedented support" from Minnesota officials and safer detentions and removals. Homan said he tried to explain the same to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat.

"I explained this to Governor Hochul. And I said, 'When you force us into the street, we gotta send teams out there to do that.' And when we find the bad guy, which we will, many times they're with others, others that are in the country illegally. May not be a public safety threat, but they're coming too."

"It results in more agents in the streets, it results in more collateral arrests, and it's a community safety issue when you release a public safety threat back into the public," he added.

When Beck asked how Hochul responded, Homan laughed and said she signed the sanctuary policies despite his warning.

"And that's why I told her, 'OK, now you've forced us to send more agents to New York to enforce immigration law, when it would have taken less because you took the efficiencies of the jail away,'" he continued.

"And what she's ignoring is the fact, now we can't rent a bed from the sheriff," Homan said. "So every illegal alien we arrest in New York will be immediately put on an airplane and sent out of the state. How does that benefit the immigrant community?"

"They have no access to their family because we moved them out of state," Homan continued. "So, this wasn't about protecting the immigrant community. This is about her supporting sanctuary policy."

RELATED: California Democrat calls for ICE to be abolished after 'record' illegal alien arrests

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's attempt to protect illegal immigrants just completely backfired, @RealTomHoman tells me. Here’s what will happen next:



“What sanctuary cities are causing, because of their policies, is we're going to flood the zone.



I told her, ‘Okay, now you've… pic.twitter.com/Ceg0JnJ3gj

— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 7, 2026

He concluded that the administration is forced to respond with a surge into New York.

"What sanctuary cities are causing, because of their policies, is we're going to flood the zone," Homan said.

"All these new resources are going to be assigned to sanctuary cities because that's where the problem is. We don't have that problem in Florida. We don't have that problem in Texas. The sheriffs and chiefs are working with us," he added.

Homan also recently revealed that ICE had arrested a record 10,000 illegal aliens in a five-day period, and the agency was ramping up to increase those arrests even further.

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