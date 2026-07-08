Teen accused of stabbing mother to death, seriously wounding father — reportedly after argument over discipline

A 17-year-old Alabama male is accused of stabbing his mother to death and seriously wounding his father reportedly after an argument over discipline Sunday night, WALA-TV reported.

The suspect faces murder and attempted murder charges, the station said.

‘Please help me, I don’t want to die.’

Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office identified the teen’s mother as 37-year-old Samantha Baker, who died outside the family’s home on Augustine Drive in Daphne, WALA reported.

Her husband, 46-year-old Lance Baker, suffered multiple stab wounds, the station said, adding that deputies found him outside a neighboring home, after which he was flown to a hospital. He remained in critical condition Monday, WALA noted.

“Our male who is still in critical condition but is hopefully going to survive — he was running to houses trying to get some help,” Capt. Justin Correa of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office told the station.

Investigators told WALA that the suspect and his parents were in an argument over discipline when the teen stabbed his parents inside and outside the home. The station said the crime scene extended across half the block and into several neighboring yards.

Next-door neighbor Shawn Scurry told WALA she reviewed her security camera video after the incident.

“That was probably the hardest part, was pulling up my camera and listening to it and listening to the father yelling for help: 'Please help me, I don’t want to die,'" Scurry recounted to the station. “And it just carried on down, and it looks like he was trying to find an open door, and I didn’t know where he was or where anybody was.”

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Prosecutors said the juvenile locked himself inside the family home and called 911 after the attack, WALA reported, adding that he was arrested at the scene.

Police described the incident as a domestic situation that escalated, the station noted.

“It is really sad. It’s very sad for this family, having to deal with it," Correa told WALA. "From everything we can see at this point, this was an isolated domestic incident that really just got out of control."

The suspect appeared in court for a bond hearing Monday morning, the station said, adding that prosecutors requested a high bond. Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney Patrick Doggett argued for the high amount.

WALA's video report indicated that the teen suspect — whose bond was set at $1 million — is being charged as an adult.

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