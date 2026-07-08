Substitute teacher who authorities say sent nude photos of herself to 14-year-old middle school student learns her fate

A former Indiana substitute teacher has learned her fate after authorities said she sent nude photos of herself to a 14-year-old middle school student.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WXIX-TV, the investigation began Dec. 1, 2023, when a 14-year-old student reported to a school resource officer that a middle school substitute teacher had sent him nude photographs of herself.

'The fact that they felt comfortable enough to tell an adult to bring this forward was an important part of this investigation.'

The school resource officer then informed the principal, court records stated.

Court documents identified the suspect as Cassidy Carter, who was 21 at the time of the incident.

WXIX reported that Carter was employed as a substitute teacher at South Dearborn Community School Corporation when the child sex misconduct accusations surfaced.

The victim told authorities that he and Carter became friends on the Snapchat social media and messaging app around the beginning of November, according to the court documents.

Citing authorities, Fox News reported that Carter sent the teen nude photos of herself every time she took a shower, often late at night.

The teen also informed investigators that Carter told him she was in love with him, according to court records.

Investigators analyzed the teen's phone and found several messages and nude pictures of Carter on it, WXIX reported.

Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry spoke with WXIX about the allegations in February 2024, saying of the case: "Shocking, no. Alarming, yes."

McHenry applauded the victim for coming forward: "But the fact that they felt comfortable enough to tell an adult to bring this forward was an important part of this investigation."

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Carter was arrested in February 2024 and initially charged with one count of child solicitation.

However, Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens amended the charge after the victim moved out of the area and no longer wanted anything to do with the case, WXIX reported.

Carter pleaded guilty to one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, according to WXIX.

This week Carter was sentenced to two years in jail; a judge gave Carter two days of credit.

The South Dearborn Community School Corporation did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

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